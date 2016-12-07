Police Blotter - Dec. 8

Report at 11:17 p.m. Monday of people in and out of hotel rooms and going out to their vehicles on the 7800 block of Fairview Road. Officers made contact with parties who were staying at the hotel and were working on Tim Horton's doing tile work.

Report at 3:28 p.m. Monday of a subject acting strange and was hiding behind merchandise shelves acting as if he was attempting to conceal items at Dunhams Sports, 14136 Baxter Drive. Officer made contact and subject denied any criminal activity and decided he was done shopping.

THEFT—Report Monday of a cellphone taken from a gym locker at Forestview Middle School, 12149 Knollwood Drive.

Crow Wing sheriff

DISTURBANCE—Report at 5:44 p.m. Monday of a disturbance on the 25000 block of East Clark Lake Road, Nisswa. A juvenile was out of control.

THEFT—Report Monday of a theft of a cellphone on the 21000 block of Semler Road, Deerwood.

ARREST—A 26-year-old man was arrested at 1:12 a.m. Monday for driving while intoxicated on Serenity Lane in Nisswa following a report of a suicidal male, who left and was driving in the area.

Little Falls police

ARRESTS—A 34-year-old man was arrested at 8:03 a.m. Thursday on an out of county warrant following a report of a shoplifter at Wal-Mart, 15091 18th St. NE.

MAIL TAMPERING—Report Nov. 30 of complainant's ex-girlfriend, who moved out of a northwest residence, still comes to retrieve her mail out of his mailbox. Officer advised him to call her and make arrangements for a mail exchange.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 10 a.m. Nov. 30 of a bullet casing found in a garage on the 300 block of Broadway Avenue West.

Report at 7:33 a.m. Nov. 30 of a suspicious vehicle on the 600 block of First Street Southeast. Officer made contact and everything was OK.

Report at 2:58 p.m. Nov. 29 of a vehicle parked at the entrance of Pine Grove Zoo on Broadway West. Officers made contact and subject was playing "Pokemon Go."

DISTURBANCE—Report at 6:55 p.m. Nov. 29 of a disorderly subject in the Family Dollar Store, 205 Sixth St. NE. The subject was transported to detox.

THEFT—Report at 4:45 a.m. Nov. 29 of a male who used the taxi, went inside a residence to get money and never returned on the 600 block of Ninth Street Southwest.