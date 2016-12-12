Police Blotter - Dec. 13

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 6:11 p.m. Sunday of someone possibly trying to steal a Christmas tree off Crow Wing County roads 13 and 4, Nisswa.

ARRESTS—A 26-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman were arrested at 3:31 p.m. Sunday on county warrants following a report of a theft at the Garrison Family Foods off Monroe Street in Garrison.

Deputies assisted Crosby police with arresting a 23-year-old man at 2:34 a.m. Sunday on the 700 block of Birch Street. The man was arrested for fifth-degree assault, property damage and disorderly conduct.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 12:46 p.m. Sunday of a domestic disturbance on the 17000 block of Greer Lake Road, Crosby.

Report at 8:15 p.m. Saturday of a domestic disturbance on the 20000 block of Moore Court, Ironton.

Report at 1:41 a.m. Saturday of a disturbance on the 13000 block of North Horseshoe Lake Road, Merrifield. Subjects left prior to deputies arrival.

THEFT—Report Saturday of a theft of gas on the 22000 block of County Highway 3, Merrifield.