Police Blotter - Dec. 14

Report at 2:01 a.m. Tuesday of a vehicle with an engine running for several hours on North Fifth Street.

Report at 9:43 p.m. Sunday of a suspicious occupied vehicle on the 400 block of South Fifth Street. The driver was playing "Pokemon Go."

Report at 9:15 a.m. Sunday of two subjects sleeping inside a vehicle on the 1100 block of 15th Avenue Northeast. They were advised to leave.

Report at 1:31 a.m. Sunday of a vehicle with the driver door open and nobody around on the 600 block of North 10th Street. Officers saw no signs of recent activity and shut the door.

Report at 8:56 p.m. Saturday of a vehicle parked in a no parking area on the 700 block of Bluff Avenue. The driver was advised to move on and not park in a no parking zone.

Report at 12:03 a.m. Saturday of a suspicious vehicle at Brainerd High School, 702 S. Fifth St. Subjects stated they were just talking and they were sent on their way.

Report at 1:52 a.m. Friday of people outside a residence on the 300 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast looking suspicious. Officers were unable to locate.

Report at 12:47 a.m. Friday of a suspicious vehicle on the 1200 block of Evergreen Avenue. A man was cited for driving after suspension and possessing more than 1.4 grams of marijuana and a female was cited for possessing drug paraphernalia.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 9:42 p.m. Monday of a disturbance where a juvenile male was making suicidal threats. The mobile crisis unit responded.

Report at 11:51 p.m. Sunday of a verbal disturbance on the 400 block of Holly Street. Both subjects agreed to separate for the night.

Report at 8:32 p.m. Sunday of a subject who was angry and causing a disturbance on the 500 block of Northwest Seventh Street. Officers calmed down the subject.

Two reports at Friday afternoon of disturbances at BHS.

ARRESTS—A 25-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested at 8:14 p.m. Monday following a report of a theft on the 14000 block of Baxter Drive. The man was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession and poss of hypodermic needles. The woman was arrested for giving a false name to officers and misdemeanor theft.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at 7:46 a.m. Sunday for a probation violation and possessing synthetic cannabis and drug paraphernalia following a report of suspicious activity on the 1700 block of Mill Avenue.

A 29-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were arrested at 2:29 a.m. Sunday for two counts of fifth-degree possession of controlled substances during a traffic stop on Oak Street and 10th Street South. The man also was arrested for driving after revocation and the woman for no proof of insurance.

A 45-year-old man was arrested at 1:51 a.m. Sunday for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and open bottle during a traffic stop on Washington Street and North Second Street.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at 12:42 a.m. Sunday on two Crow Wing County warrants following a report of a disturbance on the 600 block of Southeast 13th Street.

A 46-year-old man was arrested at 12:34 a.m. Sunday for disorderly conduct and trespassing on the 700 block of Laurel Street.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested at 1:16 a.m. Saturday for third-degree DWI and open bottle during a traffic stop on College Road and Conifer Drive.

A 41-year-old man was arrested at 12:47 a.m. For third-degree DWI during a traffic stop on Washington Street and North Fourth Street.

A 57-year-old man was arrested at 3:54 p.m. Friday for disorderly conduct following a report of an intoxicated person on the 600 block of Laurel Street.

INTOXICATED—Report at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday of a female lying on the 300 block of B Street. Subject walked away and officers located her and transported her to the emergency room.

BURGLARY—Report at 7:18 p.m. Saturday of the complainant missing a set of keys, golf clubs and a motor home key from an unlocked apartment on the 200 block of Southwest Fourth Street.

Baxter police

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 9:32 p.m. Monday of suspicious people at Bremer Bank, 7558 Design Road who were at the teller window and not doing anything. Officers responded and was unable to locate.

Report at 7:54 a.m. Monday of a male wandering around the parking lot at Wal-Mart, 7295 Glory Road. Officer learned the male was an employee at Olive Garden.

Report at 9:50 p.m. Sunday of suspicious vehicles at Wal-Mart. Officers made contact and subjects stated they were picking up a vehicle and were just talking.

Report at 1:05 a.m. Sunday of an occupied vehicle running for an extended amount of time at Wal-Mart. Driver was playing a game on her phone.

Report at 2:20 a.m. Saturday of a male acting suspicious at Cub Foods, 14133 Edgewood Drive. A male, who appeared to be under the influence, placed merchandise in his pocket but removed it and left the store. Officers were unable to locate.

Report at 4:47 a.m. Friday of a vehicle driving around Grand Oaks Drive and Excelsior Road. Driver turned out to be a paper delivery person.

Report at 1:58 a.m. Friday of males at Arrowwood Lodge at Brainerd Lakes, 6967 Lake Forest Road, acting suspicious. When staff confronted them one of the males stated they were waiting for people from Craigslist. The males eventually left.

ARRESTS—A 35-year-old man was arrested at 11:01 p.m. Monday during a traffic stop on Glory Road and Highway 371.

A 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested at 2:18 a.m. Saturday during a traffic stop on Berrywood Drive and College Road.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 4:13 p.m. Monday of a subject using a sling shot at the complainant's vehicle on the 14000 block of Baxter Drive. There was no damage to vehicle and subject was playing with food and advised to make better choices.

Pequot Lakes police

ARREST—A 36-year-old man was arrested at 6:47 p.m. Saturday following a report of a domestic on Pequot Boulevard.

Breezy Point police

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 2:09 a.m. Sunday of an occupied vehicle parked on the 30000 block of Crow Wing County Road 4 with its lights on for an extended period of time. Driver was waiting to pick someone up.

ANIMAL—Report Thursday of a turkey with an arrow stuck in it on Green Scene Drive. The turkey ran off before police arrived.

THEFT—Report Dec. 6 of a theft of $966.38 in services from a non-paying guest at the Breezy Point Resort.

Nisswa police

SUSPICIOUS—Report Dec. 7 of a suspicious vehicle on Cattail Lane. Officers were unable to locate.

Crosby police

SUSPICIOUS—Report Saturday of a suspicious male going through the green recycling bins for clothes and shoes in the parking lot of a business on West Main Street. The male told officers his girlfriend threw his clothing into the bins and he was attempting to retrieve them. He recovered one bag of his items and then was advised to leave.

Report Dec. 7 of an occupied suspicious vehicle traveling on First Street Northwest and Third Avenue. Officers made contact and a report was filed.

Report Dec. 7 of a suspicious occupied vehicle in Crosby City Park after hours. The driver was playing "Pokemon Go" and was advised to leave the park.

ARRESTS—A 25-year-old woman was arrested Sunday for third-degree DWI during a traffic stop on Third Avenue and West Main Street.

DISTURBANCE—Report Sunday of a disturbance at a residence on Birch Street. Crow Wing County assisted and arrested an adult male for property damage and disorderly conduct.

Report Sunday of a domestic disturbance at a residence on First Avenue Northwest. A 35-year-old male was cited for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Report Sunday of a disturbance between neighbors and the placement of snow on Fifth Street Northeast. Officers advised neighbors.

Report Friday of a disturbance involving a juvenile male at a building on Poplar Street. Details were gathered and a report was filed.

Report Dec. 7 of a disturbance involving a young child at a business on West Main Street. A parent was located and picked up the child.

