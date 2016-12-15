Police Blotter - Dec. 16

Report at 1:46 p.m. Wednesday of a two-vehicle head-on crash on Excelsior Road and Conservation Drive. Both drivers were evaluated by North Memorial Ambulance on scene. One of the drivers later went to the emergency room for a laceration on his finger.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 1:39 a.m. Thursday of needing assistance with a disruptive subject on the 14000 block of Grand Oaks Drive. The subject was given medication without incident.

Report at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday of a fight at Forestview Middle School, 12149 Knollwood Drive.

ARRESTS—A 32-year-old man was arrested at 4:49 p.m. Wednesday for a felony warrant and shoplifting at Wal-Mart, 7295 Glory Road.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday for disorderly conduct on the 4700 block of Brentwood Road.

THEFT—Report at 10:14 a.m. Wednesday of power tools and other construction items taken from the 14000 block of Lynndale Lane.

Report Wednesday of an unknown suspect who cut battery cables and took the battery from a vehicle at Wal-Mart.

Report Tuesday of an unknown suspect who opened washing and drying machines and took quarters secured in the machines on the 13000 block of Cypress Drive.

FIRE—Report at 2:34 a.m. Wednesday of a possible fire at a residence on the 14000 block of Franklin Drive. Officers made contact and it was unfounded.

