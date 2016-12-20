Police Blotter - Dec. 20

DISTURBANCE—Report at 9:53 p.m. Sunday of a verbal disagreement on the 100 block of Nikkohl Road. Officers mediated the situation and there were no further issues.

Report at 2:32 a.m. Sunday of an intoxicated female causing a verbal disturbance on West College Drive and River Road. A sober party picked up the female and all were separated.

Report at 9:23 p.m. Friday of a verbal domestic on the 900 block of Cindy Street. All parties were separated and there were no more issues.

Report at 1:58 p.m. Friday of a male student causing a disturbance with staff at Brainerd High School, 702 S. Fifth St.

ARRESTS—A 23-year-old man was arrested at 3 a.m. Sunday following a property damage report on the 700 block of Second Avenue Northeast.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Saturday for domestic assault and disorderly conduct following a report of a disturbance on the 200 block of East River Road.

A 57-year-old man was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Saturday for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop on Mill Avenue and J Street.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested at 1:27 a.m. Saturday for fourth-degree DWI during a traffic stop on Walnut Street and J Street.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested at 1:49 a.m Friday for driving after suspension and expired registration during a traffic stop on Northwest Second Street and Washington Street.

THEFT—Report Saturday of a theft of a wallet on the 300 block of South Sixth Street.

Report Friday of a theft of two jackets from a locker at Brainerd High School.

Crow Wing sheriff

DISTURBANCE—Report at 10:27 p.m. Sunday of a verbal argument on the 44000 block of Glover Trail, Pine River.

Report at 4:33 p.m. Sunday of a disturbance on the 7000 block of Crow Wing County Road 23, Brainerd. Parties agreed to separate for night.

Report at 4:18 p.m. Sunday of a verbal argument on the 14000 block of Eide Road, Brainerd.

Report at 12:58 a.m. Sunday with a verbal disturbance on the 10000 block of Highway 18. Brainerd officers assisted and separated the parties and gave an intoxicated male a ride.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 6:43 p.m. Sunday of a suspicious vehicle on the 5000 block of Birchdale Road, Brainerd. Report was unfounded.

ASSAULT—Report at 9:42 a.m. Saturday of an assault in the Crow Wing County Jail, 313 Laurel St.

ARRESTS—A 32-year-old man was arrested at 1:27 a.m. Saturday for DWI following a driving complaint on the 23000 block of Nokomis Avenue in Nisswa.

A 48-year-old man was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Friday for stealing a trailer following a report of suspicious activity on the 10000 block of Depot Street, Brainerd.

A 44-year-old woman was arrested at 3:23 a.m. Friday for disorderly conduct following a report of a disturbance on the 4000 block of County Highway 77, Nisswa.

