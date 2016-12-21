Police Blotter - Dec. 22

Crow Wing sheriff

ARRESTS—A 66-year-old man was arrested at 3:01 p.m. Monday for violating a domestic abuse no contact order following a report of a suspicious vehicle that pulled into the neighbors on Hamlet Road, Deerwood.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 8:29 a.m. Monday of a 13-year-old boy out of control on Jacks Lake Road, Brainerd.

ASSAULT—Report at 7:42 a.m. Monday of an assault on the 35000 block of Butternut Point Road, Pequot Lakes.

Pequot Lakes police

ARRESTS—A 50-year-old woman was arrested at 9:11 p.m. Sunday for disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process following a welfare check on North Heath Street.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at 9:26 p.m. Dec. 15 following a report of a domestic on Olson Street.

THEFT—Report Saturday of a theft of medications on Second Avenue in Jenkins.

DISTURBANCE—Report Dec. 14 of a disturbance between a mother and son on Terrois Lane.

Report Dec. 13 of a disturbance between a parent and a child on Terrois Lane. Officers mediated situation and subjects agreed to separate for night.

Brainerd police

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 1:07 a.m. Tuesday of complainant who believes someone may be stalking her on Fourth Avenue Northeast.

Report at 6:57 p.m. Monday of a suspicious male on the 1200 block of South Sixth Street. Officers located a subject and sent him on his way.

Report at 5:51 p.m. Monday of a subject looking into windows of vehicles on the 600 block of Oak Street. Officers were unable to locate.

THEFT—Report Wednesday of several possible thefts by the same male subject at Pine Square, 3325 Oak St.

FIRE—Report at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday of complainant seeing smoke in the area of Hart Road. Officers were unable to locate source.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 5:59 p.m. Tuesday of a verbal argument on the 1100 block of 15th Avenue. One party left on foot to cool down.

Report at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday of a disturbance with students at Lincoln Education Center, 604 S. Sixth Street.

DOMESTIC—Report at 10:57 p.m. Monday of a physical domestic on the 600 block of Front Street. Report was unfounded.

Report at 5:49 p.m. Monday of a domestic assault on the 700 block of Southwest Fifth Street. Officers found it to be verbal only and parties separated for the night.

ASSAULT—Report at 11:04 a.m. Monday of an out of control male threatening staff at PORT Group Home of Boys, 1406 Laurel St. A 13-year-old male was arrested for two counts of fifth-degree assault, property damage and disorderly conduct and sent to the Lino Lakes juvenile facility.

