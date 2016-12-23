2014 prom night victims have voice in sentencing hearing

Thelen and the other defendant, Ryan Mark Hall, 21, Brainerd, were charged in April 2014 with three criminal sexual conduct counts and two counts relating to sexual pornography relating to the prom case. Thelen also faced three charges of criminal sexual conduct in a second case involving a second victim.

As the defendants went through the court process, they each pleaded guilty to two of the lesser charges in the case. Both defendants were scheduled to appear Friday at separate times in Courtroom 5 in front of Judge Earl Maus for their sentencing hearing. Hall appeared at 9 a.m. and Thelen appeared at 1:30 p.m.

The case involves the alleged sexual assaults of two female victims that occurred after the Brainerd High School prom on April 26, 2014, at a rented townhome in Nisswa. At the townhome were nine high school students—four 18-year-old males, a 17-year-old male, three 17-year-old females and a fourth female whose age is unknown.

In the criminal complaints filed, the teenagers involved provided differing views of the case. Investigators used DNA evidence, cellphone text messages, photos and video—along with witness accounts—to detail what happened during prom night two years ago. During the night, most, if not all, of the students consumed alcohol to varying degrees, the complaint stated.

With the evidence gathered, investigators reported there was an attempt to cover up what happened that night.

The complaint was filed when a 17-year-old female victim met with the Nisswa Police Department on April 29, 2014, reporting she and possibly another female were sexually assaulted. A 10-page criminal complaint details corroborating and conflicting witness statements from those who were at the townhome the night of the alleged assaults.

Thelen's court appearance

Thelen entered a guilty plea in September to felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who was helpless in one case and to gross misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct for not having sexual consent with the victim in the second case.

Thelen Friday appeared in street clothes for his sentencing and sat next to his Minneapolis Attorney Bruce Michael River, while his parents sat behind them in court.

Thelen was given a stay of adjudication sentence on both cases, meaning he would be placed on probation and he could be required to serve local jail time. Thelen will be on supervised probation for up to five years and must comply with the conditions imposed by the court on both cases. The remaining six charges, which were not part of the plea agreement, were dismissed. Thelen will have to conduct 120 hours of community service.

Rocky Wells, with the Crow Wing County Attorney's Office who is prosecuting the case, requested Thelen follow the recommendations from the psycho-sexual evaluation that was done. He said it was recommended Thelen receive individual therapy and see a doctor in Duluth. Wells said he also wanted to see Thelen comply with chemical use assessments, as a large part of the reason why the sexual assaults happened the night of prom was alcohol. The prosecution also wanted to restrict Thelen from viewing pornography or the internet, using alcohol and other intoxicants and firearms.

Wells wanted Thelen to contact his probation agent when he leaves the state, especially since he had planned to leave Christmas Eve for Florida. The last thing Wells addressed was the amount of community service hours. The agreement calls for 120 hours and Wells wanted the hours to stay the same.

Rivers asked the judge to follow the plea agreement, but he had a few issues. Rivers was concerned about restriction of internet use since Thelen is in college and has a class online. Rivers said Thelen has been under court supervision for two years and has complied with the restrictions given to him.

Rivers also said the alcohol restrictions were "overly broad." Rivers said Thelen, who just turned 21, watches how much he drinks, and sobriety components were addressed in the assessment. Rivers said alcohol restrictions in place for most cases were not tailored for Thelen's case.

Rivers told the court Thelen expressed remorse. He said Thelen and his family went to court 30 times and were both on time and respectful. Rivers said Thelen already started community service work and completed about 70 hours with the Salvation Army.

"He did those hours on the coldest days we had," Rivers said.

Rivers asked the judge if Thelen could be done with the community service work.

"Let him go back to school," Rivers said. "He is a good man and he is mindful on how serious of a case this is. I don't think you'll see him back here."

Wells argued and said Thelen should complete the entire 120 hours of community service. Wells said with two victims involved, the number of community service hours should be greater. Wells argued that Thelen's alcohol and internet use should be monitored.

Before Maus went over the conditions of Thelen's sentence, the court heard the victim impact statements and then asked Thelen if he had anything to state to the victims.

"I want to apologize to the victims and I will never do this again," Thelen said.

A friend of one of the victims read the first victim impact statement:

"This case has impacted me in many ways. I was told to kill myself by some, and death threats by others, causing me to go into severe depression. Developing depression made me feel worthless and disgusted with myself. I attempted suicide three times before I decided to get help.

"No one can talk me out of the hurt he caused me. Most of all, I was warned, because he knows I don't remember, he is going to get to write the script. ... I had no power, I had no voice, I was defenseless. My memory loss would be used against me.

"If you are hoping that one of my organs will implode from anger and I will die, I'm almost there. You are very close. This is not a story of another drunken hookup with poor decision making. Assault is not an accident."

Another victim's mother read a statement: "When she was down, vulnerable and could not defend herself, she was not given the protection, or respect she deserved. She was raped. And when she would not cover it up, well in a way, raped again.

"I am appalled that for causing unspeakable pain and trauma, that the boy in this case gets off so easily. This case is an example as to why many women and girls don't come forward when it happens to them. With every breath, the world is a cruel place and life as it was known is over. Everything has to start over and every breathing moment, there is doubt."

A third victim's mother also read a statement: "That night the immoral choices you all made, drastically changed my daughter's life and the lives of all those who love her.

"You have dragged this out over two years, dragging our pain and preventing closure. Our culture is insensitive and indifferent to victims of rape. The court system seems to have more concern for the perpetrator then the victim. This has caused my daughter intense loneliness and tragedy that, as a mother of a rape victim, is difficult to bear. You did this, that night. You raped my daughter and now she must bear this violation for the rest of her life.

"As a mother, I am concerned for the safety and well-being of my daughter ... You robbed her of her high school years. Because of you, she was harassed and bullied and called awful names ... all because of your poor character. My heart aches for my daughter. ... Because of your selfish bad behavior, we had to call the police numerous times from death threats towards my daughter.

A fourth statement was read by a fourth victim's father. He said he hopes Thelen will never do this again, as all their lives have changed. The father said his daughter was excited to be at a new school and she made friends. After the sexual assault, he said she lost friends and gained enemies, as people threatened to kill her and called her names.

"She could not face going to school and she hasn't completely recovered. She attempted suicide and doesn't let anyone in.

"As a dad this hurts. I can't take her pain away, the wounds are too deep. ... We are trying to move on, but that night you and your mom changed our life."

The father said they were told the teenagers were going to the townhome to watch movies and have parental supervision. That did not happen.

Maus went over the conditions of Thelen's release and ruled Thelen would be required to complete 120 hours of community service and to abide by all the recommendations in the assessments on alcohol and internet use. He said Thelen would not use any alcohol or intoxicants, unless prescribed.

"I know that you just turned 21, but a large part of this case involved alcohol," Maus said. "If there was no alcohol involved, none of us would be here.

"Mr. Thelen, you heard the speakers here today. You caused a lot of pain to a lot of people. This was a senseless act. The way you move beyond this is by exemplary behavior. ... I hope you move forward."

Maus told Thelen not to blame the victims' families.

"Don't blame them, you put yourself in this position," Maus said. "I'll allow you to go to Florida, but I want you to go to the probation office and explain that trip. ... I see your parents are here and they'll see to it that you won't drink any alcohol."

Maus also asked the parents of the victims and Thelen not to blame themselves or each other. He said he hopes all the families can heal and wished them good luck.

Hall's court appearance

Hall appeared at 9 a.m. Friday in court. In November, he pleaded guilty to two of five counts he was charged with in April 2014—felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who was helpless and felony interfering with the privacy of a minor under age 18. The other three felonies—felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who was helpless, gross misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who did not give sexual consent and felony using minors in sexual performance/pornographic work—would be dismissed.

The plea agreement calls for a stay of adjudication sentence and Hall would be on supervised probation for up to five years and must comply with several conditions imposed by the court. Conditions include barring Hall from any contact with victims, requiring him to do 100 hours of community service, participate in a psycho-sexual evaluation and partake in chemical dependency treatment and testing.

At the November hearing, when Judge Kristine DeMay accepted the plea agreement, she encouraged Hall to get all the requirements done in time, because "no one wants to be here Dec. 23. It's best to get this done and closed." Hall was required to schedule assessments, such as the psycho-sexual evaluation and other tests, but he did not.

Public Defender Gregory Brooks Davis represents Hall, but he was not present for the sentencing hearing. Instead, another public defender attended. The public defender said Hall called the proper people to schedule the required assessments, but calls were not returned and it became a timing issue, so it never got done.

Maus said the matter must be addressed because the case was dragging on long enough. He asked prosecutor Wells if there was any way to speed things up.

Wells said on Nov. 22 he spoke with those who could set up the appointments Hall needed. He said he was told they could have been scheduled, but it never happened. Wells said he thought on Monday at least the psycho-sexual evaluation would have been scheduled before the sentencing hearing, but it was not.

Wells told the court that Maus and DeMay are the only judges who can hear this case and one of the victims wants to study abroad. Wells said even if Davis was present Friday, the case couldn't proceed because the evaluations haven't been done. Wells said the prosecution needs the assessments as soon as possible and he didn't know why Hall didn't schedule them, when defendants sitting in jail are able to schedule assessments they need for their cases.

The public defender said Hall is working hard on getting the assessments completed, and he will get them scheduled as soon as possible.

Maus told Hall he must get the assessments scheduled before his next court appearance at 9 a.m. Wednesday or he will be remanded into custody.

"There will be no excuses," Maus said. "I expect you to be here Wednesday."

Maus said there were probation staff in the courtroom who could assist Hall.

"They tend to know how to get things done faster," Maus said.