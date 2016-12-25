Police blotter - Dec. 26
Morrison sheriff
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY—At 4:55 p.m. Tuesday on the 2000 block of East River Road, Motley, a complainant reported a white van was driving around the area and the occupants said they were selling meat. A deputy checked the area and did not see any van or anything that looked suspicious.
Crosby police
THEFT—A theft of items from a vehicle was reported Dec. 17 on Third Avenue Northwest.
BURGLARY—A burglary was reported Dec. 16 on the 200 block of Fourth Street Northeast.
