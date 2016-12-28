Police Blotter - Dec. 29

A 34-year-old woman was arrested at 1:07 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Laurel Street and Fourth Street for third degree DUI and additional traffic offenses.

Baxter police

ARREST—A 39-year-old woman was arrested at 1:21 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of highways 210 and 371 for driving while intoxicated.

Crosby police

ASSAULT—An assault was reported Dec. 20 on the 300 block of Third Avenue Southwest. A report will be submitted to the Crow Wing County Attorney's Office for a review of criminal assault charges.

SUSPICIOUS—On Dec. 22, officers received a report of someone going door to door on Second Street Southeast and said they were with a tree/landscaping business. Officers were able to identify the person.

BURGLARY—A burglary of a detached garage was reported Dec. 23 on the 400 block of Erie Avenue.

ARREST—A 66-year-old man was arrested Dec. 25 on Third Avenue Northeast for disorderly conduct.

Crow Wing sheriff

ARREST—A 28-year-old man was arrested at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday on the 6000 block of Edgewater Circle, Garrison, for felony fifth-degree drug possession.

THEFTS—A theft of a cellphone from a mailbox was reported Tuesday on the 9600 block of Forest Heights Drive, Brainerd.

A theft of electrical wiring was reported Tuesday on the 16000 block of County Road 2, Brainerd.