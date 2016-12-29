Police Blotter - Dec. 30

ASSIST—A deputy responded at 8:52 p.m. Dec. 23 to a report of a subject who had allegedly fled on foot from the Wal-Mart area, suspected of having a warrant. The deputy located the subject with his FLIR camera on the edge of a woodline near 11th Street Northeast in Little Falls. The subject allegedly began running from the deputy before slipping and falling to the ground. The deputy caught the subject and arrested him.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS—A 31-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were arrested at 11:51 a.m. Wednesday for fifth-degree drug possession and child endangerment on the 600 block of Southwest Sixth Street. Several children were placed on a 72-hour protective hold.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday for fifth-degree drug possession, driving after revocation, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop near the intersection of 10th Avenue Northeast and Washington Street.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at 3:19 a.m. Thursday for second-degree assault and disorderly conduct on the 1100 block of O Street.