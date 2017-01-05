Police Blotter - Jan. 5

Brainerd police

DISTURBANCE—Report at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday of a verbal disturbance on the 2400 block of Hillcrest Drive. Male party drove to a different location by officer.

Report at 11:33 p.m. Tuesday of a verbal disturbance on the 2300 block of Kermit Lane. Parties agreed to separate.

Report at 10:28 p.m. Tuesday of a disturbance on the 1200 block of Laurel Street. Officers located the tenant of the building and assisted tenant into building.

Report at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday of a disturbance with a male student at the Lincoln Education Center, 604 S. Sixth St.

Report at 9:11 p.m. Monday of a disturbance on the 1000 block of Fir Street. Parties agreed to separate.

Report at 6:42 p.m. Sunday of a disturbance on the 1800 block of Oak Street. Officers separated parties and gave a female a ride to her residence.

Report at 3:32 p.m. Sunday of a verbal domestic on the 1100 block of Pine Street. A male voluntarily left for the night to cool off.

Report at 10:12 a.m. Sunday of a verbal dispute between three patients at the Minnesota Specialty Health System, 11615 State Ave., Building 21. Officers spoke with them and they were separated by staff.

Report at 3:23 a.m. Sunday of an intoxicated female on South Eighth Street. She was advised to go to bed for the night.

Report at 2:39 a.m. Saturday of a verbal disturbance on the 700 block of Laurel Street. Subjects agreed to separate for the night.

Report at 11:40 p.m. Friday of a group of people yelling on the 600 block of Circle Pines Drive. Subjects left prior to police arrival.

Report at 9:24 p.m. Friday of a verbal disturbance on the 700 block of Maple Street.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday of a vehicle parked on the road carrying things to it on the 700 block of Industrial Park Road Southwest. Subjects were trying to get an all-terrain vehicle out of the swamp that was stuck. Everything was fine.

Report at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday of a male with no shirt walking around on the 1300 block of J Street. Officers were unable to locate the subject.

Report at 5:09 a.m. Sunday of a male who knocked on complainant's door and was sitting on her porch on the 1400 block of Rosewood Street. Male then walked away from house and police were unable to locate.

Report at 5:16 p.m. Saturday of suspicious juveniles on the 1200 block of Oak Street. A 15-year-old male was cited for a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

ASSAULT—Report at 6:35 p.m. Sunday of an assault at a Brainerd address. A juvenile was located and transported to the emergency room for an evaluation. Possible charges have been sent to the Crow Wing County Attorney's Office for domestic assault, disorderly conduct and minor consumption.

ARRESTS—A 32-year-old man was arrested at 12:57 a.m. Tuesday for theft, possession of burglary tools and no driver's license on the 1100 block of Oak Street.

A 42-year-old man was arrested at noon Friday for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 200 block of North Eighth Street. This man also was reportedly trying to force his way into an apartment at 10:11 a.m., which was determined to be his apartment. He also had two warrants from St. Louis County.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at 12:11 a.m. Friday for a noise violation following a report of a disturbance on the 200 block of North Seventh Street.

THEFT—Report Monday of a theft of a vehicle on the 500 block of D Street. Complainant located the vehicle parked on the street prior to contact with the officer.

A man was cited Monday for shoplifting and a 38-year-old woman was arrested on a Ramsey County warrant following a report of a theft at Pine Square, 3325 Oak St.

Report Saturday of a subject who was unable to pay their cab fare on Jessica Lane. The male was cited for theft of services.

A woman was cited Saturday for shoplifting at Holiday Stationstore, 424 S. Sixth St.

Report Friday of two shoplifters who left the Family Dollar, 402 Washington St. They were both cited.

BURGLARY—Report Sunday of a burglary on the 300 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast and items were missing.

Report Friday of a burglary in progress Friday on the 900 block of F Street. Officers responded and everything was clear.

INTOXICATED—Report at 11:32 p.m. Saturday of an intoxicated male passed out on the sidewalk in front of Shep's on Sixth, 315 S. Sixth St. North Ambulance transported the male to the emergency room for an evaluation.