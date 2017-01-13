According to the defendant's guilty plea and documents filed in court, between October 2008 and October 2014, Edminster cut and stole more than 2,700 black spruce tree tops from the Chippewa National Forest. He did not have the authority to take the tree tops from federal lands.

After taking the tree tops, Edminster would sell them to wholesalers for use as Christmas decorations, a news release stated. The Grand Rapids man sold the tops for $1.50 to $2.50 each to various wholesale vendors, who in turn would sell each top for up to $6 each to various retail outlets in Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois. The retail cost for individual spruce tops ranges from $2.50 to $7.50 depending on the height. Spruce tops are most often sold in bundles of five or 10 depending on the height with each bundle retailing from $12.99 to $36.99. Since 2008, Edminster stole at least $24,199.50 worth of spruce tops from federal land.

"We will vigorously pursue those responsible for such acts, dedicating any and all investigative resources needed in order to bring these matters to a just conclusion," Darla Lenz, the Chippewa National Forest supervisor, stated in a news release. "The public can rest assured that this matter has been resolved and we will continue to protect our national forests."

Black spruce is a North American pine species. It is widespread across Canada and the northern United States, including the Great Lakes region. Black spruce is found in northern and northeastern parts of Minnesota, extending as far south as northern Anoka County.

The popularity of black spruce tops and other forest products that are used in the seasonal holiday decorative market has surged over the last 20 years. The spruce tops are sold at landscape retailers and some grocery and home improvement stores nationwide.

The cutting or otherwise damaging any timber, tree or other forest product, to include black spruce is prohibited on National Forest land except as authorized by a special use authorization, timber sale, contract or other federal law or regulation.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the U.S. Forest Service's Law Enforcement and Investigations division.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Laura Provinzino.