Police Blotter - Jan. 23

Crow Wing sheriff

BURGLARY—Report at 1:53 p.m. Thursday of a burglary of a travel trailer on the 19000 block of White Pine Drive, Deerwood.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 7:43 a.m. Thursday of snowmobile tracks in a driveway on the 18000 block of Crow Wing County Road 34, Trommald.

Pequot Lakes police

ARRESTS—A 27-year-old man was arrested at 5:51 p.m. Jan. 14 for obstructing the legal process and disorderly conduct following a traffic stop on Highway 371 and Pillsbury Street. The man was a passenger in the vehicle.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at 9:31 a.m. Jan. 14 following a report of a domestic assault on North Oak Street.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at 2:39 p.m. Jan. 11 for drug possession and traffic offenses during a traffic stop on Highway 371 and Olson Road.

Breezy Point police

ARREST—A 47-year-old man was arrested at 7:11 p.m. Jan. 15 for third-degree DWI following a report of a possible slumper in a vehicle on the 35000 block of Crow Wing County Highway 39.

Nisswa police

ARRESTS—A 46-year-old man was arrested at 12:14 a.m. Jan. 13 for second-degree DWI after officers found a vehicle in the ditch of Upper Roy Lake Road.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Jan. 12 during a traffic stop on Lower Cullen Road and Hills Crossing for a domestic abuse no contact order violation and driving after suspension.

Crosby police

DISTURBANCE—Report Jan. 15 of a disturbance at a business on East Main Street. Officers learned a male was causing a problem with employees. The male was advised to behave. A short time later police were called back as there were still problems with the male. Police came back and escorted the male off the property.

Report Jan. 15 of a disturbance at a residence on First Avenue Northeast. Officers learned an unknown male knocked on the window and kicked at the door. The caller told the male to leave, which he did.

Report Jan. 9 of a disturbance involving two juvenile females on the 500 block of Sixth Avenue Northeast. Officer made contact, received details and parents were notified.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 3:45 a.m. Jan. 12 of a suspicious vehicle on East Main Street and Hallett Avenue Officers were unable to locate.