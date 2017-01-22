Police Blotter - Jan. 23

FIRE—Report Jan. 12 of a subject stuck in the elevator on Heartwood Drive. The Crosby Fire Department responded and got the person out safely.

Morrison sheriff

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 12:41 a.m. Wednesday of a vehicle driving around a residence on 140th Avenue in Little Falls. The driver wanted to return the vehicle to the subject, but he wouldn't answer the phone. The subject left the area.

Report at midnight Wednesday of a subject sitting down the road from a home on 113th Street in Little Falls, and caller thought he was casing the house. Deputy responded and did not locate subject or his vehicle anywhere in area.

Report at 7:17 p.m. Jan. 16 of a vehicle in a driveway revving their engine on the 13000 block of 113th Street, Little Falls.

Report at 6:34 p.m. Jan. 16 of a man had been in the office at the Eastwood Inn in Motley for an hour limping and crying. After calling the sheriff's office the man left in a car and left in an unknown direction.

Report at 5:08 p.m. Jan. 16 that someone threw summer sausage in a driveway in Flensburg. Caller thought they were trying to get his dog sick by eating too much.

Report at 4:40 a.m. Sunday of a male walking around a residence in Motley who rang the doorbell and stated he ran out of gas. Caller stated he was acting suspicious. She told him she called the cops and he left. Deputies located two vehicles parked off the shoulder near the residence and the subject told them he ran out of gas, but had friends helping him.

Report at 7:53 p.m. Jan. 12 of suspicious activity in Cushing where caller purchased a property and there was a trailer left on it and he tried to contact the owner, but didn't have any luck.

ARRESTS—A 54-year-old man was arrested at 1:17 p.m. Jan. 15 for second-degree driving while intoxicated following a rollover with possible injuries on Jewel Road and 253rd Street, Little Falls.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at 3:22 a.m. Jan. 15 for DWI following a call of a man passed out behind the wheel on the 10000 block of 195th Street, Little Falls. The door was locked and after deputies trying several times to wake him up, they had to use their vehicle unlock kit to unlock the vehicle.

A 45-year-old man was arrested at 11:52 p.m. Jan. 14 for fifth-degree domestic assault on the 19000 block of HIghway 27, Little Falls.

A 47-year-old man was arrested at 2:47 p.m. Jan. 13 following a report of a domestic on the 300 block of Second Street Southeast, Little Falls. The man admitted to drinking alcohol.

THEFT—Report Jan. 15 of caller's son had a 9-year-old friend spend the night and then left in the middle of the night, stealing his PlayStation 4 and a bunch of games. Deputies talked to the friend's mother and he returned the property.

FIRE—Report at 5:37 p.m. Jan. 12 of a fire in a basement in Pierz.

DOMESTIC—Report Jan. 12 of a domestic between a father and son on the 27000 block of Powder Horn Drive, Randall.