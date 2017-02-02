Police Blotter - Feb. 3

ARRESTS—A 35-year-old man was arrested at 2:18 a.m. Thursday on a Morrison County warrant and property damage during a traffic stop on College Road and Highway 371.

A 40-year-old man was arrested Wednesday following a report of a theft at Mills Fleet Farm, 14114 Dellwood Drive.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday following a property damage incident at the Crow Wing County Jail, 313 Laurel St.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 12:12 p.m. Wednesday of a vehicle on the 8200 block of Industrial Park Road. Suspects cut a lock off a trailer.

Crow Wing sheriff

THEFT—Report Wednesday of a theft of prescription medications on the 10000 block of Leisure Lane.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 12:41 a.m. Wednesday of a verbal argument on the 21000 block of Semler Road, Deerwood.

Wadena police

ARREST—A 47-year-old man was arrested Jan. 26 for domestic assault, property damage and disorderly conduct.

Little Falls police

ARRESTS - A 25-year-old woman was arrested at 1:31 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 27 after an officer stopped the vehicle with information the woman did not have a valid driver's license.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at 12:59 a.m. Jan. 27 on the 1000 block of Sixth Street Northeast for possession of a controlled substance after a report of a possible domestic incident.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at 8:08 p.m. Jan 26 on the 1100 block of Second Avenue Northeast following an assault complaint. The man also allegedly knocked the victim's glasses off his face and stepped on them. The value of the glasses was an estimated $150.

STRANGE NOISE—Report of a "strange sound" at 6:03 a.m. Jan. 25 on the 700 block of Fourth Street Northeast. An officer made contact with the complainant, then made entry. The strange sound was an alarm clock.

Morrison County sheriff

ANIMAL CRASH—Report Tuesday at 5:56 p.m. from a complainant who said he was out for a walk near 280th Avenue in Pierz and found tire tracks that went off the road where the vehicle apparently hit something, creating a lot of blood. The trail indicated the victim of the crash was drug down the Soo Line trail about half a mile. A deputy responded and found tracks that indicated a large cat had been struck by a vehicle. It appeared as though someone had left, then returned with a sled and pulled the animal down the Soo Line. The deputy advised the complainant his report would be forwarded to the Department of Natural Resources.

SWAT ASSIST—Deputy reported at 12:31 p.m. Tuesday he assisted the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force with a warrant in Sauk Rapids. He was assigned to conduct covert surveillance on the location. SWAT executed the warrant at approximately 5 a.m., and once SWAT arrived the deputy drove to the location and assisted with perimeter security.

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY—Deputy reported at 7:01 a.m. Monday that while on routine patrol, he located a pickup truck parked by the Darling church on 190th Street in Little Falls. As he approached, four male parties appeared, walking around the building. He identified the four and asked them what they were doing. They replied they had brought a Ouija board inside the church because they heard it was haunted. The deputy advised them to pick up their board and leave the building. The deputy then cleared after making sure nothing was broken or stolen.

ARREST—A 47-year-old man was arrested at 3:55 p.m. Monday for second degree DWI, and driving after cancellation inimical to public safety, on the 9100 block of Highway 25 in Buckman.