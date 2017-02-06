Brainerd man accused of assaulting/stalking woman

According to the criminal complaint filed against Brown:

• Brainerd police were called at 1:40 a.m. Friday to a residence in the city of Brainerd regarding a report of a physical domestic assault in progress. Upon arrival to the residence, an officer observed a physical altercation involving Brown and the victim, who were known to each other. Officers proceeded to the front door of the residence and more officers went to the rear entrance. At the front door, officers first made contact with Brown who refused to open the door. After multiple directives to open the door, Brown eventually complied, but kept the chain lock in place. Brown continued to refuse to open the door. While an officer was talking to Brown, the victim walked up to the door and stated she would open the door. She eventually opened the door and stepped out of the apartment. Although the parties denied anything physical had taken place, the victim had observable injuries to her face and appeared fearful of the defendant, the complaint stated. She had a large lump on the left side of her forehead, as well as dark bruising around both eyes and over the bridge of her nose. She was also observed to have scratches to the right side of her neck. Brown was arrested and removed from the residence.

• Brown denied a physical altercation had taken place. Officers talked with the victim after she initially refused to provide any information, given her fear of Brown. She stated she believes the defendant will kill her, the complaint stated. She stated after she provided information to law enforcement the last time the defendant was arrested for domestic assault, he became angry with her resulting in further physical abuse.

• The victim eventually told officers what had taken place that night, as well as the days leading up to it. The victim initially told officers the lump on her forehead and black eyes came from her falling down the stairs, but eventually admitted they were caused when her head struck a door. The victim stated that incident took place on Jan. 28 and she had lost consciousness after the injury. She stated Brown took her to the hospital and admitted she was very uncooperative with hospital staff because Brown was present during the examination. The victim stated she sustained a concussion and a minor brain bleed due to the injury to her forehead.

• The most recent assault began in the night of Feb. 2. The victim said she had a confrontation with Brown, and he grabbed the hood of her sweatshirt and pulled her to the floor. When she stood up she said Brown kicked her in the face. She stated she could not remember how many times he kicked her, but she remembered one time specifically where he made contact with her mouth causing damage to her dentures.

Brown has two prior qualified domestic violence related offenses. On Dec. 15, 2015, he was convicted of the gross misdemeanor offense of domestic assault in in Crow Wing County District Court. On Feb. 23, 2012, Brown was convicted of the misdemeanor offense of domestic assault in Dakota County District Court.