Police Blotter - Feb. 8

Report Saturday of a vehicle going through the ice near open water on Crosslake by The Wharf. The vehicle broke through completely and three occupants escaped safely.

ARRESTS—A 29-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were arrested at 6:20 p.m. Sunday during a traffic stop on the 12000 block of Esden Road, Brainerd. The woman was charged with two counts of fifth-degree drug possession and felony counterfeiting of currency and two misdemeanors. The man was charged with fifth-degree drug possession and gross misdemeanor counterfeiting of currency and two misdemeanors.

A 47-year-old man was arrested at 11:33 p.m. Friday for DWI during a traffic stop on the 30000 block of County Highway 3.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at 9:07 a.m. Friday during a traffic stop on the 30000 block of Highway 371, Pequot Lakes.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 9:13 a.m. Sunday of a disturbance on the 800 block of Mattson Avenue in Ironton. A woman was brought to the Crosby hospital for an evaluation.

Report at 7:40 p.m. Saturday of a disturbance on the 5000 block of White Gables Trail, Brainerd. Deputies arrived and all was clear.

Report at 3:06 a.m. Saturday of an argument on the 25000 block of County Highway 3, Merrifield.

PARTY—Report at 10:18 p.m. Saturday of an underage party on the 21000 block of Howard Avenue, Ironton. Deputies arrived and issued numerous citations for underage consumption.

BURGLARY—Report Saturday of a burglary into a cabin on the 18000 block of Silkstone Road, Ironton.

Baxter police

THEFT—Report Monday of a juvenile male who had taken a necklace from a tower in front of Claire's at the Westgate Mall, 14136 Baxter Drive. Upon arrival, officer learned subject had taken the item and never walked out of the door at the mall. Subject returned item when asked and left the mall.

Report Friday of a theft from a vehicle at Wal-Mart, 7295 Glory Road.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 1:58 p.m. Monday of a subject causing a disturbance at Forestview Middle School, 12149 Knollwood Drive.

Report at 11:26 a.m. Monday of an assault at Forestview.

Report at 1:39 p.m. Friday of a fight between students at Forestview.

ARRESTS—A 37-year-old woman was arrested Friday for theft at Mills Fleet Farm, 14114 Dellwood Drive.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at 1:05 a.m. Sunday for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop on Clearwater Road and Golf Course Drive.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 10:56 p.m. Friday of a vehicle driving suspiciously through the area of Whipple Beach Park, 14441 Oakwood Drive. Vehicle pulled into the park after hours and parties stated they were playing "Pokemon Go."

Pequot Lakes police

ARRESTS—A 31-year-old man was arrested at 8:12 p.m. Sunday on Veterans Street in Jenkins for gross misdemeanor counterfeiting of currency and fifth-degree drug possession and possession of hypodermic needles.

A 54-year-old man was arrested at 1:51 a.m. Sunday following a report of an intoxicated male on Highway 371 in Jenkins.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at 12:43 a.m. Saturday for a warrant, second-degree drug sale and third-degree drug possession during a traffic stop on Highway 371 and Butler Street.

THEFT—Report Friday of a theft from a locker room at the high school on Olson Street.