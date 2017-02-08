Police Blotter - Feb. 9

Report at 8:51 p.m. Tuesday of a suspicious vehicle on the 11000 block of Andrews Street. Officers learned the vehicle had been stuck off the roadway.

Report at 10:42 a.m. Tuesday of a suspicious person trying to get into an apartment complex on the 200 block of South Seventh Street. Officers learned the subject was trying to visit a friend in the building. Subject was advised to leave until the friend allows her in.

Report at 3:04 a.m. Tuesday of a four-door sedan parked in front of a residence on the 100 block of Nikkohl Road without lights for an extended amount of time. Vehicle was gone prior to police arrival.

Report at 10:44 a.m. Monday of subjects making threats and acting strange on the 200 block of Northwest Fifth Street. Subject was advised that he is trespassed from location.

ARRESTS—A 28-year-old man was arrested at 7:31 a.m. Tuesday for shoplifting, disorderly conduct and giving a false name to an officer following a report of a theft at Cub Foods, 417 Eighth Ave. NE.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at 10:16 p.m. Monday for burglary and a 17-year-old female was cited for possession of tobacco following a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 200 block of Southwest Ninth Street.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Monday for fifth-degree drug possession during a traffic stop on Highway 25 and Red Pine Road.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday of a verbal argument on the 900 block of Oak Street. Officers made contact and advised subjects of complaint.

Report at 6:44 p.m. Monday of subjects verbally yelling on the 11000 block of Highway 18, Brainerd. Officer spoke with both subjects and advised them to avoid conflict.

Report at 4:23 p.m. Monday of a disturbance in the emergency room at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, 523 NW Third St. Subject had been discharged and officer provided a courtesy ride home.

Report at 1:45 p.m. Monday of needing assistance with a male student causing a disturbance at Brainerd High School, 702 S. Fifth St.

THEFT-- Report Monday of a theft from a vehicle at BHS.

Baxter police

DISTURBANCE—Report at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday of a disturbance on the 14000 block of Grand Oaks Drive. A male party had to be removed and a female was advised of the option of getting a harassment restraining order.

Crow Wing sheriff

ARRESTS—A 22-year-old woman was arrested at 9:49 p.m. Tuesday following an assault in the Crow Wing County Jail, 313 W. Laurel St.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday for possessing drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop on Foley Street and Roosevelt Avenue, Cuyuna.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at 2:17 a.m. Tuesday for disorderly conduct following an assault in the jail.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 8:59 p.m. Tuesday of a suspicious vehicle on the 23000 block of Cross Drive, Deerwood. Vehicle was gone upon arrival.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 4:43 a.m. Monday of a domestic disturbance on the 14000 block of Eide Road, Brainerd.

Report at 9:13 a.m. Sunday of a disturbance on the 800 block of Mattson Avenue in Ironton. A woman was brought to the Crosby hospital for an evaluation.

Report at 7:40 p.m. Saturday of a disturbance on the 5000 block of White Gables Trail, Brainerd. Deputies arrived and all was clear.

Report at 3:06 a.m. Saturday of an argument on the 25000 block of County Highway 3, Merrifield.

ICE—Report Sunday of a vehicle breaking through an ice heave on Mille Lacs Lake. Owner had tow company come and get it. Wheels just broke through.

Report Saturday of a vehicle going through the ice near open water on Cross Lake by The Wharf. The vehicle broke through completely and three occupants escaped safely.

PARTY—Report at 10:18 p.m. Saturday of an underage party on the 21000 block of Howard Avenue, Ironton. Deputies arrived and issued numerous citations for underage consumption.

BURGLARY—Report Saturday of a burglary into a cabin on the 18000 block of Silkstone Road, Ironton.

Pequot Lakes police

ARRESTS—A 31-year-old man was arrested at 8:12 p.m. Sunday on Veterans Street in Jenkins for gross misdemeanor counterfeiting of currency and fifth-degree drug possession and possession of hypodermic needles.

A 54-year-old man was arrested at 1:51 a.m. Sunday following a report of an intoxicated male on Highway 371 in Jenkins.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at 12:43 a.m. Saturday for a warrant, second-degree drug sale and third-degree drug possession during a traffic stop on Highway 371 and Butler Street.

THEFT—Report Friday of a theft from a locker room at the high school on Olson Street.

Crosby police

DISTURBANCE—Report Sunday of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Howard Avenue. Officer made contact with three subjects, received information and placed a juvenile male under arrest for domestic assault. He was transported to PORT Group Home for Boys in Brainerd.

Report Saturday of a disturbance brewing at a business on West Main Street between known individuals. Officers obtained information from the situation.

Assisted Deerwood police Feb. 2 in locating a subject who was involved in a domestic argument. Officers located a female on East Main Street and Crow Wing County Road 31 and additional information was gathered.

Report Feb. 1 of a disturbance on Poplar Street involving a juvenile male.

Report Jan. 31 of a disturbance and a possible fight involving two juvenile males on Third Street Southwest.

Report Jan. 30 of a disturbance at a business on East Main Street. Officers assisted until situation was stable.

SUSPICIOUS—Report Friday of suspicious activity at a residence on the 500 block of Second Street Southwest. Details were obtained and subject was advised to stay away from the caller's property.

Report Friday of two suspicious people hanging around a residence on Third Street Northwest. Officers were unable to locate.

Report Jan. 30 of a suspicious person on the 600 block of Fourth Street Southwest. Officer made contact and determined everything was OK.

ARRESTS—A 57-year-old man was arrested Feb. 2 for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety during a traffic stop.

A 33-year-old man was arrested Jan. 31 on a warrant and for obstructing the legal process following a report of a man with a warrant at a residence on Hematite Street in Ironton. Officers, along with the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office and Deerwood Police Department responded and searched the house and found the man hiding inside. A second subject may be charged with aiding the offender and obstructing the legal process.

Wadena police

ARRESTS—A 52-year-old man was arrested Saturday for disorderly conduct.

A 45-year-old woman was arrested Saturday for disorderly conduct.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested Sunday for fifth-degree assault, domestic assault and disorderly conduct.