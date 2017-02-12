Police Blotter - Feb. 12

A 36-year-old woman was arrested at 12:50 p.m. Thursday for a Beltrami County warrant and giving a false name to a police officer following a report of a female sitting in a vehicle for the past 20 minutes at Best Buy, 14555 Edgewood Drive, who appeared to be slumped over with cigarettes in her mouth.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 2:26 p.m. Thursday of suspicious activity at Wal-Mart, 7295 Glory Road. A female was cited for theft and trespassing.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 4:18 p.m. Wednesday of a vehicle involved in a possible hit and run on the 8200 block of Highland Scenic Road. Officer spoke with the driver and learned there was an argument between him and an unknown female driver stalled on the roadway. Officer did not locate any stalled vehicles.

Report at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday of a disturbance on the 14000 block of Grand Oaks Drive. Caller wanted a male party removed.

THEFT—Report Wednesday of a theft of baby formula at Wal-Mart.

Crow Wing sheriff

DISTURBANCE—Report at 10:54 p.m. Wednesday of a domestic disturbance on the 20000 block of Carolyn Lane, Brainerd. Deputies learned there was a verbal argument.

BURGLARY—Report Wednesday of a burglary on the 20000 block of Barbara Lane, Crosby.

Report Wednesday of a burglary on the 8000 block of Crow Wing County Road 127, Nisswa.