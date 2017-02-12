Police blotter - Feb. 13

ARRESTS—Report at 8:22 p.m. Wednesday of the arrest of a 28-year-old woman at the intersection of 233rd Street and 185th Avenue in Fort Ripley. A caller reported a vehicle stopped at the intersection and a woman inside. A deputy located a woman who was asleep and showed signs of impairment when she awoke. A preliminary breath test came back at .203. The woman was arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated.

Report at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday of the arrest of a 32-year-old man on the 28000 block of Highway 27 in Pierz. The man was arrested for fourth-degree assault and obstructing with force.

Report at 10:47 p.m. Feb. 2 of a 29-year-old man arrested for domestic assault strangulation on the 9800 block of 130th Avenue, Little Falls.

Report at 7:14 p.m. Feb. 2 of the arrest of a 50-year-old woman at the Randall Municipal Liquor Store, 501 Pacific Ave., Randall. The woman was disorderly and kept trying to pick fights with people at the bar, according to the caller. The woman was on probation for alcohol and a preliminary breath test came back at .24. The woman was transported to detox and was cited for disorderly conduct.

FRAUD—Report Tuesday of a fraud complaint by a Little Falls man. The man was on his computer and a message popped up stating he had a virus on his computer. He followed the message prompt and wired $499.99 from his checking account to an account in Morocco. The man said he now has more viruses. He also received a deposit from Morocco for $6,500. He was advised to contact his financial institution and to have the money sent back.

COUNTERFEIT—Report Tuesday of two counterfeit $20 bills in the pull tab box on the 36000 block of Highway 27, Hillman. The caller stated other ones were given to the bar the same night.

Report Feb. 5 of a counterfeit $100 bill used by a couple at the Silver Bullet, 25917 Meadowlark Road, Pierz. The caller said it was caught when they tried to use a second $100 bill. The couple was apparently caught on video surveillance. The bill and video footage was turned over to a deputy.

Check www.brainerddispatch.com/content/crow-wing-custody to view the Crow Wing County In-Custody list.