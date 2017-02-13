2 arrested in Morrison County burglary

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reported a 29-year-old St. Cloud man and a 28-year-old Sauk Rapids woman were arrested after deputies were called at 11:09 a.m. by a homeowner who said he just interrupted his step-son and a female burglarizing his residence. The homeowner stated the two suspects fled from the residence with scrap metal and copper that they stole from the out-buildings on the property.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies arrived and were able to view surveillance video of the burglary, showing the suspects stealing items from the property.

The sheriff's office alerted area scrap metal dealers about the theft. A short time later, Northern Metal Recycling in St. Cloud called the St. Cloud Police Department stating the suspects were at their business trying to sell the items. The police department responded and detained the two suspects until Morrison County deputies arrived and placed them under arrest for the burglary.