Crow Wing County Most Wanted: April 2017

On the Most Wanted list this month are: Brittany Ann Beaulieu, Kristine Ann Boser, Nicholas James Cluever, Luke Ryan Doud, Hannah Belle Elgard, Cassandra Marie Fox, Rebecca Leann Nordby, Donald Eugene Pratt, Jeremy Carl Specht and Amanda Michelle Warbonnet.

The sheriff's office is searching for the individuals and asks the public if they recognize any of the faces to call the sheriff's office directly at 218-829-4749. People do not have to identify themselves to authorities when turning in a Most Wanted person. People also are encouraged not to approach the person.

A closer look at the Most Wanted list:

• Beaulieu, 28, is wanted for violating her probation for felony theft. Her warrant was issued March 21.

• Boser, 44, is wanted for violating her probation for fifth-degree drug possession. Her warrant was issued March 17.

• Cluever, 25, is wanted for third-degree drug possession. His warrant was issued April 4.

• Doud, 33, is wanted for violating his probation for felony stalking. His warrant was issued March 15.

• Elgard, 19, is wanted for felony theft. Her warrant was issued March 15.

• Fox, 32, is wanted for violating her probation for fifth-degree drug possession. Her warrant was issued March 29.

• Norby, 37, is wanted for violating her probation for fifth-degree drug possession. Her warrant was issued March 29.

• Pratt, 55, is wanted for violating his probation for fifth-degree drug possession. His warrant was issued March 29.

• Specht, 39, is wanted for violating his probation for felony stalking. His warrant was issued March 15.

• Warbonnet, 30, is wanted for violating her probation for fifth-degree drug possession. Her warrant was issued March 15.