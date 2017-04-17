Mn DOC seeking non-compliant Level 3 predatory offender

Michael James Costa was released from prison on July 25, 2016, to Intensive Supervised Release by Olmsted County. He has been on fugitive status since April 14, 2017, when he absconded from his supervision while residing in Rochester, Minn.

He was last seen leaving his residence on a black mountain bike wearing a black leather jacket and black jeans. He is known to use the aliases Maliik Gouli and Malik Mujaheed Hassan Costa.

Costa is 38 years old. He is Caucasian, has brown hair and brown eyes, and is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has three documented tattoos: left wrist, right forearm and right calf.

Costa has a criminal history that includes two convictions for criminal sexual conduct against known juvenile females – in 2004 and 2012. He also has two convictions for failing to register as a predatory offender.

Citizens should not attempt to confront Costa. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the DOC Investigator assigned to the case at 651-361-7777.