Rape charges against former NFL player Ray McDonald dropped

McDonald was arrested in 2015 on the rape charge after a woman said he sexually assaulted her at a party at his home.

"Despite my best efforts to convince the victim to testify, she refused," Deputy Santa Clara County District Attorney Chris Lamiero said in a statement. "That is her legal right."

A current member of the 49ers, linebacker Ahmad Brooks, still faces sexual battery in a case involving the same woman at the same party, said Sean Webby, a spokesman for the district attorney's office. He said he did not know if she would testify against Brooks.

McDonald also faces prosecution on an unrelated misdemeanor charge of violating a restraining order in an unrelated domestic violence case, Webby said.

Neither McDonald nor his attorney could be immediately reached for comment. Brooks' attorney could also not immediately be reached.