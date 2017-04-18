Authorities a step closer in finding suspect in Brisk death

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reported in a press release that authorities searched northwest of the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Jewel Road in Belle Prairie Township, east of Little Falls. Investigators are in the process of submitting the evidence to the BCA for analysis. Because of the ongoing active investigation, no details will be released concerning the items that were recovered on the property, Larsen stated.

Larsen states that his office is one step closer to solving this crime and that they are committed to working this case until a suspect is in custody.

The case is still active and the BCA continues to assist the sheriff's office with the investigation. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified in the case.

A $30,000 reward remains in place for information that leads to the identification of the person who shot and killed Brisk. The sheriff's office continues to work this case diligently and will not give up until the suspect is apprehended.

Anyone with information regarding this case can report it and stay anonymous by either contacting the sheriff's office at 320-632-9233 or contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota through its website at www.CrimeStoppersMn.org or by calling 800-222-8477 from anywhere in Minnesota or by installing the Submit a Tip application on any smartphone or by sending a text message beginning with TIP674 to CRIMES (274637). All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous.

Investigators believe Brisk was shot between 2:15-4:30 p.m. Nov. 7, 2016, on wooded property northwest of the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Jewel Road in Belle Prairie Township, east of Little Falls. Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances of Brisk's death.