Authorities a step closer in finding suspect in Brisk death

    Man found dead on city sidewalk was victim of bullet wound, police say

    By Forum News Service Today at 11:09 a.m.

    RED WING, Minn. — Police in Red Wing opened a homicide investigation Tuesday, April 18, after finding a man with a bullet wound dead on a city sidewalk.

    Officers responded to a report of an unconscious man at 12:06 a.m. to discover the body Dangelo Masterjohn, 27, of Red Wing.

    The Red Wing Police Department is asking the public to provide tips by calling 651-385-3155 or submitting an anonymous tip to Minnesota Crime Stoppers online at www.crimestoppersmn.org.

    A news release said there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the community but released few details about the case.

