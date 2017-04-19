Police Blotter - April 19

A 31-year-old man was arrested at 6:43 p.m. Monday for fifth-degree drug possession, probation violation and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 100 block of Third Avenue Northeast.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at 1:33 a.m. Saturday for second-degree driving while intoxicated on N Street and Ninth Avenue Northeast.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at 10:59 a.m. Friday for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 500 block of Sixth Avenue Northeast.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested at 12:43 a.m. Friday for possessing a dangerous weapon and obstructing the legal process following a report of two suspicious females on the 1100 block of Northeast Third Avenue.

CITED—A 15-year-old male was cited at 1:18 a.m. Tuesday for giving false information to a peace officer, driving without a license and possessing drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on South Eighth Street and Lawn Street. The male also was warned about curfew.

Two males were cited at 1 a.m. Sunday for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct following a disturbance at Holiday Stationstore, 424 S. Sixth St.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 5:04 p.m. Monday of a dispute on B Street. Officer advised all parties to stay on their own property and to avoid contact.

Report at 1:06 a.m. Sunday of a subject yelling at bar staff at the Iron Rail Saloon, 707 Laurel St. Officer advised subjects to leave the area.

Report at 12:56 a.m. Sunday of an argument at the Iron Rail. Subject was asked to leave and refused to walk away. Subject eventually left.

Report at 9:38 p.m. Saturday of a verbal domestic on the 800 block of Walnut Street. One subject was gone before police arrived and complainant was advised about an order for protection.

Report at 3:06 a.m. Saturday of a verbal disturbance on the 700 block of Laurel Street.

Report at 11:28 p.m. Friday of a domestic on the 200 block of Washington Street. Officers met with both parties and there was no offense, but the officer stood by while the male left and went home.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 5:37 a.m. Monday that someone had gone through a vehicle on the 11000 block of Andrew Street.

Report at 3:04 a.m. Monday of a patient at Essentia who was on a doctor's hold was acting unruly and loud in the emergency room. Officers spoke to subject and calmed her down.

Officers at 12:57 a.m. Monday spoke with two subjects on their bicycles on Fifth Avenue and E Street Northeast and sent them on their way.

Report at 4:53 a.m. Saturday of a male outside a residence harassing the complainant on the 1600 block of Maple Street and not leaving. The male was cited for minor consumption of alcohol and advised that if he returns to the residence he would be trespassed from the property.

Report at 1:41 a.m. Saturday of a suspicious vehicle with its hazard lights on and horn was honking at the complainant on Mill Avenue and Q Street. Officer located vehicle unoccupied and nothing appeared wrong.

Report at 12:52 a.m. Saturday of a male who appeared to be urinating in an alley in downtown Brainerd.

Report at 6:11 p.m. Friday of juveniles trespassing and possibly stealing property on Bluff Avenue. Officers found the juveniles who were building a fort. Juveniles were unaware the property was the complainants.

THEFT—Report Monday of a theft of a smartwatch on the 800 block of Fifth Avenue Northeast.

Report Monday of a theft from Crow Wing Recycling, 714 Industrial Park Road SW, that occurred Friday sometime.

Report Saturday of a theft of a PlayStation 3 and cash taken from a vehicle on the 800 block of South Sixth Street.

Report Friday of a burglary and stolen property on the 600 block of James Street.

Report Friday of a dock section was taken on the 500 block of Bluff Avenue and found at a nearby campsite. Complainant recovered the property and requested no charges.

PROWLER—Report at 5:15 a.m. Sunday of someone knocking on the complainant's residence on the outside on the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue Northeast.

