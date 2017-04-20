Police Blotter - April 20

Baxter police

THEFT—A 24-year-old man was cited Monday for shoplifting at Wal-Mart, 7295 Glory Road.

A juvenile male was cited Monday for shoplifting at Wal-Mart.

Crow Wing sheriff

ARREST—A 53-year-old man was arrested at 8:51 p.m. Monday for fifth-degree drug possession following a report of suspicious activity on the 16000 block of Crow Wing County Highway 25, Brainerd.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 6:52 p.m. Monday of a disturbance on the 13000 block of Burgwald Road, Brainerd. A party was taken to the emergency room for an evaluation.

Report at 12:18 p.m. Monday of a verbal argument on the 11000 block of Ash Avenue, Brainerd.

FIRE—Report at 2:17 p.m. Monday of a fire on Highway 371 and Hummingbird Circle, Fort Ripley. It was a controlled burn.

Report at 1:19 p.m. Monday of a fire on the 26000 block of Highway 6, Crosby. A subject was burning leaves.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 1:44 p.m. Monday of suspicious activity on Ossipee Road and County Highway 3, Merrifield. The call was unfounded.

Report at 5:27 a.m. Monday of suspicious activity on the 11000 block of Business Highway 371, Brainerd. The call was unfounded.

THEFT—Report Monday of a theft of a golf cart on the 17000 block of County Highway 10.

