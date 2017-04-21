Police blotter - April 21

ASSISTANCE—Officers assisted North Memorial Ambulance crews Wednesday gain entrance to a room on the 7300 block of Woida Road after repeatedly trying to make contact with the intoxicated individual inside who had fallen and was bleeding profusely.

Four officers assisted Cass County with a disturbance Wednesday at the 13000 block of White Tail Lane Southwest in Pillager.

SUSPICIOUS—Received a report of a suspicious female walking around the parking lot Wednesday by the Essentia Health-Baxter Clinic, 13000 block of Isle Drive. The suspect said she was waiting for a ride. She was transported to her home in Brainerd.

DRIVING COMPLAINT—A black Ford pickup reported Wednesday afternoon on Edgewood Drive spilling garbage on the highway from uncovered load, was last seen at Taco Bell drive-thru. The vehicle was gone on officer's arrival.

Road rage incident reported Wednesday in area of J.C. Penney Co. and Wal-Mart. One driver was located and spoken to.

ASSAULT—Arrested a 32-year-old man after a report Wednesday of an assault on the 14000 block of Dellwood Drive.

An assault was reported Wednesday on the 12000 block of Knollwood Drive.

PROPERTY DAMAGE—Mailbox and blue address sign run over and damaged Wednesday on the 13800 block of Olivewood Drive.

Crow Wing sheriff

ASSIST—Assisted the Deerwood Police Department Wednesday with the arrest of a 36-year-old man on the 21000 block of Indian Carry.

Assisted the Baxter Police Department Wednesday on the 7000 block of Excelsior Road.

Assisted Brainerd Police Department with an arrest of a 44-year-old man Wednesday on the 2000 block of Kay Lane.

Responded to a report Wednesday of a residential gal leak on the 5000 block of Erin Road.

THEFT—Gas drive-off reported Wednesday on the 9000 block of Wild Rice Road.

FRAUD—Received a report of fraud Wednesday on the 5000 block of Birchdale Road.

