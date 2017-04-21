Garfield was arrested at 9 p.m., 10 miles south of Superior after having left the scene of a reported domestic dispute, said a Superior Police Department news release.

“I was alarmed to learn about the very shocking allegations against Mr. Graham Garfield,” said Mayor Jim Paine in a news release statement. “My office will be monitoring the situation very closely and I will work with the City Council leadership to ensure that this situation does not impede the good work we have begun.”

According to a Friday morning report on the Superior Telegram website, officers responded to a residence on Banks Avenue at about 7:27 p.m. after a domestic dispute call was received from a third party, said Superior Police Assistant Chief Matt Markon. During the investigation, officers learned Garfield was the suspect, and he had left the residence prior to their arrival.

Garfield was located at Pattison Park and taken into custody by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

No charging decision had been made as of Friday morning, Markon said, as District Attorney Mark Fruehauf was in court at the time. Markon said the recklessly endangering safety charge is a felony; the others are misdemeanors.

Earlier this month, Garfield retained his seat as the 6th District representative — by one vote — after a recount of the ballots. Garfield garnered 142 votes to challenger Tylor Elm’s 141 votes.

Garfield is a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service and sought re-election on a platform of safe, affordable housing, living wage jobs and fiscal restraint.

Paine said he would have further comment when the investigation was complete and charges filed. He asked the public to respect and consider the privacy of the victim.