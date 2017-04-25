Police Blotter - April 25

FIRE—Report at 6:15 p.m. Sunday of a chimney fire on the 5900 block of Lake Hubert Drive. The Nisswa Fire Department contained the fire to the chimney and no one was injured.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 12:04 p.m. Saturday of a disturbance at the Nisswa Post Office, 25551 Main St.

Report Saturday of a mother having behavioral issues with her daughter on the 5500 block of Nashway Road.

ARRESTS—A 24-year-old man was arrested at 2:20 a.m. Friday during a traffic stop on Highway 371 and Cinosam Road.

A 58-year-old man was arrested at 1:23 a.m. Friday for third-degree DWI during a traffic stop on Hole-in-the-Day Drive and Polks Road.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested at 10:46 p.m. April 18 for third- and fifth-degree drug possession during a traffic stop on Highway 371 and Smiley Road.

Baxter police

ARRESTS—A 24-year-old man was arrested at 1:53 a.m. Sunday for driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop on Edgewood Drive and Clearwater Road.

Two 18-year-olds were arrested at 12:58 a.m. Saturday for underage consumption following a report of kids throwing eggs at vehicles at Wal-Mart, 7295 Glory Road.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 7:36 p.m. Saturday of a verbal argument on the 6900 block of Lake Forest Road. Parties agreed to separate for the night.

Report at 7:42 p.m. Saturday of a domestic on the 15000 block of Audubon Way. Parties agreed to separate for the night.

Report at 12:27 p.m. Friday of a subject who threw food at someone and pulled her pants down slightly at Forestview Middle School, 12149 Knollwood Drive.

Report at 12:14 p.m. Friday of an argument on the 7900 block of Greenwood Road. The subjects were gone when police arrived.

Report at 2:41 a.m. Friday of a female causing a disturbance at Holiday Stationstore, 7472 Excelsior Road, who would not leave. Officer spoke with subject who agreed to leave.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 7:21 p.m. Friday of a suspicious vehicle parked near the bike trail on Cypress Drive and Excelsior Road.

Report at 12:14 p.m. Friday of a suspicious man who entered the back of a van at the Westgate Mall, 14136 Baxter Drive. Officers made contact and everything was fine.

Crow Wing sheriff

ANIMAL—Report at 4:12 p.m. Sunday of a loose pig on the 22000 block of Cooley Drive, Brainerd. Deputy was unable to locate.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 9:26 p.m. Sunday of a suspicious vehicle on the 3000 block of Meyer Road, Fort Ripley. The call was unfounded.

Report at 6:08 p.m. Saturday of suspicious activity of a possible garbage complaint on the 14000 block of Highway 210, Brainerd.

Report at 10:52 p.m. Friday of a suspicious vehicle on the 3000 block of River Ridge Drive, Brainerd. Call was unfounded.

ARRESTS—A 32-year-old woman and a 42-year-old woman were arrested at 3:14 p.m. Sunday for fifth-degree drug possession following suspicious activity on the 30000 block of Highway 371, Pequot Lakes.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested at 2:40 a.m. Sunday following an assault in the Crow Wing County Jail, 313 Laurel St.

A 60-year-old man was arrested at 9:10 p.m. Saturday following a property crash on the 10000 block of Leisure Lane, Brainerd.

A 31-year-old man, a 24-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were arrested at 8:15 p.m. Thursday for disorderly conduct and brawling following an assault in the jail.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 12:56 a.m. Sunday of an argument on the 21000 block of Paradise Drive, Nisswa.

Report at 10:46 p.m. Saturday of an argument on the 10000 block of Legionville Road, Brainerd.

Report at 4:59 p.m. Saturday of a verbal argument on the 24000 block of Anna Road, Garrison.

THEFT—Report Saturday of a theft of a vehicle on the 5000 block of Crow Wing County Road 138, Garrison.

Report Thursday of a theft of a basketball hoop on the 8000 block of Dorothy Avenue, Brainerd.

FIRE—Report at 9:47 a.m. Saturday of a grass fire on the 21000 block of County Road 36, Emily.

Breezy Point police

ARREST—A 57-year-old man was arrested at 8:51 p.m. April 19 for DWI during a traffic stop with a golf cart on Ranchette Drive and Ski Chalet Drive.

Pequot Lakes police

CALF—Report at 9:35 p.m. Friday of a calf that escaped from a confined fence along Crow Wing County Road 15, Jenkins. Officer assisted the calf in finding its way back to its concerned mom.

ARRESTS—A 56-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were arrested at 4:41 p.m. Thursday on felony warrants during a traffic stop on Clark Lake Road, Nisswa.

Wadena police

ARRESTS—A 35-year-old man was arrested Saturday for domestic assault and warrants out of Crow Wing and Morrison counties.

A 36-year-old man was arrested April 18 for disorderly conduct and trespassing.

A 22-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.

