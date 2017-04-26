Police Blotter - April 26

Report at 3:19 p.m. Sunday of two males arguing on the 100 block of D Street, who eventually walked away. Officers were unable to locate.

Report at 5:59 p.m. Sunday of a subject who refused to go into the emergency room at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, 523 N. Third St. Subject appeared OK and hospital staff advised the subject was not on a hold.

Report at 3:05 p.m. Sunday of an uncooperative patient at the Brainerd hospital.

Report at 2:29 p.m. Sunday of a disturbance at PORT Group Home for Boys, 1406 Laurel St.

Report at 1:58 a.m. Sunday of a disturbance between two subjects on the 700 block of Washington Street. Subjects stated they didn't want anything done and agreed to separate for night.

Report at 10:22 p.m. Saturday of two males fighting inside the Iron Rail Saloon, 707 Laurel St. Subjects were gone before police arrived.

Report at 10:21 p.m. Saturday of a possible fight on the 1400 block of Oak Street. Subjects told police they were arguing and agreed to separate.

Report at 7:32 p.m. Saturday of a male causing a disturbance on the 700 block of Laurel Street. Subject left on bicycle and officers were unable to locate him.

Report at 5:05 p.m. Saturday of a large fight on the 1700 block of Mill Avenue. Three males were cited for disorderly conduct.

Report at 12:01 a.m. Saturday of an intoxicated male who lost his cellphone who became belligerent toward bar staff at Liquor Pigz, 718 Laurel St. Officer cited the male for trespassing.

Report at 8:24 p.m. Thursday of an intoxicated male pushing the complainant on the 700 block of Ivy Street. Officer determined it was a verbal disagreement and subject agreed to leave for the night.

Two reports April 19 of a male student causing a disturbance at Brainerd High School, 702 S. Fifth St.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 8:59 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle parked on the 400 block of North Eighth Street. Officer made contact and subject was waiting for a friend to arrive home.

Report at 9:41 a.m. Saturday of a suspicious person on the 800 block of Ivy Street. Officers located subject who was working on a vehicle in the driveway.

Report at 1:15 a.m. Friday of a male standing in a parking lot on the 400 block of Northwest Sixth Street for a couple of hours. Officer met with subject who was out getting fresh air.

Report at 8:41 p.m. Thursday of someone sleeping in a tent on city property on the 400 block of Tyrol Drive. Officers located tent, but no persons were located. Officer checked it a few times and no one was there.

Report at 7:35 p.m. Thursday of a male in a vehicle who retrieved a bag from a nearby vehicle and then left on the 1000 block of Fir Street. Officer was unable to locate him.

ARRESTS—A 22-year-old woman was arrested at 12:55 a.m. Saturday for obstructing the legal process following a report of a subject who refused medical attention who appeared fine on Jessica Lane. Another intoxicated subject became out of control.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Saturday for third-degree property damage, fourth-degree driving while intoxicated, domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 2700 block of Oak Street.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested at 9:31 p.m. Saturday for disorderly conduct following a disturbance at the Brainerd hospital.

A 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were arrested at 12:18 a.m. Friday for disorderly conduct following a large fight at the Iron Rail.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at 1:37 a.m. Thursday for third-degree DWI test refusal and fourth-degree DWI during a traffic stop on Pine Street and 13th Street.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at 1:27 a.m. April 19 for first-degree DWI, driving after cancellation, leaving the scene of a crash on the 700 block of Oak Street and criminal vehicular operation.

Wadena police

ARRESTS—A 35-year-old man was arrested Saturday for domestic assault and warrants out of Crow Wing and Morrison counties.

A 36-year-old man was arrested April 18 for disorderly conduct and trespassing.

A 22-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.