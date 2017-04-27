Police Blotter - April 27

ARRESTS—A 55-year-old man was arrested April 20 for driving after cancellation—inimical to public safety during a traffic stop on Third Avenue Southwest and Third Street.

A 63-year-old man was arrested April 17 for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated in a parking lot of a business on Third Avenue Southwest.

DISTURBANCE—Report Friday of a disturbance/ongoing problem involving a neighbor on Second Street Northwest. Officers obtained details of the situation and sternly advised all to discontinue their behavior.

Report April 18 of a neighbor threatening the complainant on Third Avenue Southwest and pounding on their doors and walls. Officers made contact with a female who was causing the problems and advised her that she was trespassed from the property. Then there was another disturbance at same address of a male pounding on their door, who then left.

SUSPICIOUS—Report Sunday of a suspicious occupied vehicle on Oak Street and Winona Avenue. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the vehicle at that time.

Report April 19 of a suspicious unoccupied vehicle on Sixth Avenue Southwest.

BURGLARY—Report April 19 of a theft from a business on Third Avenue Southwest. Officer is investigating for criminal charges against a known suspect.

Report April 19 of a possible burglary of a residence in Deerwood. Officers were canceled while en route.

Brainerd police

DISTURBANCE—Report at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday of a subject causing a disturbance and throwing the complainant's phone on the 200 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast. Officer confirmed subject had a Beltrami County warrant and a probation violation.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday of a suspicious male on the 1200 block of Campus Drive West, who was walking in and out of roadway. Officers were unable to locate.

Report at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday of caller who was receiving a subject's mail several times a month on the 700 block of F Street. Caller thinks it is intentional.

Report at 8:33 a.m. Tuesday of a shotgun in the laundry room on the 400 block of North Seventh St. It was found to be a pellet gun.

Baxter police

DISTURBANCE—Report at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday of a disturbance between multiple parties on the 14000 block of Grand Oaks Drive.

Crow Wing sheriff

CRASH—Report at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday of a personal injury crash on Forest Knolls Road and Crow Wing County Highway 16, Pequot Lakes. The driver was not transported to a hospital.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 8:29 p.m. Tuesday of a suspicious person on Bonnie Road and Whitetail Ridge Road, Brainerd. Deputies were unable to locate.

Report at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday of a suspicious person on the 21000 block of Indian Carry, Deerwood. Deputies were unable to locate.

ARREST—A 25-year-old woman was arrested at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday following an assault in the Crow Wing County Jail, 313 Laurel St.

DOMESTIC—Report at 2:28 a.m. Tuesday of a domestic disturbance on the 4000 block of Tree Farm Road, Pequot Lakes.