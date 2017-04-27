Police Blotter - April 27
Crosby police
CATS—Officers responded April 20 to a condemned residence on the 900 block of Poplar Street after they had received information there may be someone residing in the house. Officers checked the residence and found no one inside, however, found several cats. Due to the condition of the home and previous investigation/search warrant, nine cats were removed and transported to an animal care facility.
ARRESTS—A 55-year-old man was arrested April 20 for driving after cancellation—inimical to public safety during a traffic stop on Third Avenue Southwest and Third Street.
A 63-year-old man was arrested April 17 for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated in a parking lot of a business on Third Avenue Southwest.
DISTURBANCE—Report Friday of a disturbance/ongoing problem involving a neighbor on Second Street Northwest. Officers obtained details of the situation and sternly advised all to discontinue their behavior.
Report April 18 of a neighbor threatening the complainant on Third Avenue Southwest and pounding on their doors and walls. Officers made contact with a female who was causing the problems and advised her that she was trespassed from the property. Then there was another disturbance at same address of a male pounding on their door, who then left.
SUSPICIOUS—Report Sunday of a suspicious occupied vehicle on Oak Street and Winona Avenue. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the vehicle at that time.
Report April 19 of a suspicious unoccupied vehicle on Sixth Avenue Southwest.
BURGLARY—Report April 19 of a theft from a business on Third Avenue Southwest. Officer is investigating for criminal charges against a known suspect.
Report April 19 of a possible burglary of a residence in Deerwood. Officers were canceled while en route.
Brainerd police
DISTURBANCE—Report at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday of a subject causing a disturbance and throwing the complainant's phone on the 200 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast. Officer confirmed subject had a Beltrami County warrant and a probation violation.
SUSPICIOUS—Report at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday of a suspicious male on the 1200 block of Campus Drive West, who was walking in and out of roadway. Officers were unable to locate.
Report at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday of caller who was receiving a subject's mail several times a month on the 700 block of F Street. Caller thinks it is intentional.
Report at 8:33 a.m. Tuesday of a shotgun in the laundry room on the 400 block of North Seventh St. It was found to be a pellet gun.
Baxter police
DISTURBANCE—Report at 5:13 p.m. Tuesday of a disturbance between multiple parties on the 14000 block of Grand Oaks Drive.
Crow Wing sheriff
CRASH—Report at 11:24 p.m. Tuesday of a personal injury crash on Forest Knolls Road and Crow Wing County Highway 16, Pequot Lakes. The driver was not transported to a hospital.
SUSPICIOUS—Report at 8:29 p.m. Tuesday of a suspicious person on Bonnie Road and Whitetail Ridge Road, Brainerd. Deputies were unable to locate.
Report at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday of a suspicious person on the 21000 block of Indian Carry, Deerwood. Deputies were unable to locate.
ARREST—A 25-year-old woman was arrested at 8:24 p.m. Tuesday following an assault in the Crow Wing County Jail, 313 Laurel St.
DOMESTIC—Report at 2:28 a.m. Tuesday of a domestic disturbance on the 4000 block of Tree Farm Road, Pequot Lakes.