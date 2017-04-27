The Minnehaha County Medical Examiner performed an autopsy that revealed the woman's blood alcohol level .33 percent after her death. However, the examiner concluded the alcohol concentration wasn't the cause of death, but rather that she was placed face down on a bed at the party and died of "positional asphyxia due to acute ethanol intoxication."

Codington County State's Attorney Patrick McCann said those sentenced in the death investigation Tuesday were Kayla Juhnke, 21, for buying alcohol for an underage person, Brady Johnke, 19, for furnishing alcohol to a minor and Logan Schilling, 19, for being the "social host" for the party.

Juhnke and Schilling each received 11 days in jail, while Johnke had his time suspended on the alcohol charge, but must spend 31 days in jail for use or dissemination of a visual recording or photographic device without consent.

All three must pay for the funeral expenses for the victim of $8,545 and a fine. They also were ordered to make a presentation to high school students on the dangers of binge drinking.

McCann said it was a tough case because prosecutors wanted to do the right thing for the victim and her family, but also to have the three young folks learn a lesson one way or another.

He said the family had asked the judge for more jail time for the three.

According to McCann, paramedics and law officers were called on March 21 to the residence rented by Schilling for a report of a woman not breathing. Despite efforts by first responders and medical staff, the 19-year-old was pronounced dead at about 5:40 a.m.

During the investigation, Watertown Police Department detectives recovered several Snapchat videos and photographs recorded by Johnke in the hours preceding her death. Those videos and photos depicted her being placed face down in a bed.

Surveillance footage and Snapchat messages indicated Juhnke purchased the alcohol for Johnke, who in turn provided it to the victim and Schilling..

Each of the three defendants will serve the final day of their sentence on March 1, 2018, at the request of the victim's mother who said that would have been the victim's next birthday.

The victim hasn't been identified in accordance with the family's wishes because of Marsy's Law, McCann said.