Police Blotter - April 28

A 31-year-old man was arrested at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday for felony domestic assault by strangulation, interfering with an emergency 911 call and two misdemeanors of domestic assault and disorderly conduct following a report of a physical domestic on the 1200 block of Norwood Street.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday for a probation violation and fleeing on foot following a disturbance on the 100 block of GIllis Avenue.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 1:58 a.m. Thursday of complainant hearing knocking on her window on the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue Northeast. Officers checked the area but didn't locate anyone.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 2:59 p.m. Wednesday of a disturbance between two subjects on the 800 block of Mill Avenue.

Report at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday of a disturbance at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, 523 N. Third St. The subject was allowed to leave with his mother.

Report at 8 a.m. Wednesday complainant wanting a subject removed from Petro Express, 701 Industrial Park Road SW.

Report at 5:53 a.m. Wednesday of a possible assault on the 200 block of Second Avenue Northeast. Both parties agreed to separate.

THEFT—Report Thursday of a theft of a credit card taken from a vehicle on the 1000 block of Broadway Street.

A 14-year-old female was cited at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday for shoplifting at Holiday Stationstore, 424 S. Sixth St.

Baxter police

DOMESTIC—Report at 11:32 p.m. Wednesday of a domestic on the 4400 block of Cedar Scenic Road. A juvenile male was arrested.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 7:55 a.m. Wednesday of a vehicle at the Northland Arboretum, 14250 Conservation Drive for about a week. Officer spoke with the registered owner who is an employee at the neighboring apartments.

Crow Wing sheriff

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday of a suspicious person on the 27000 block of Highway 18, Garrison. Deputy was unable to locate.

Report at 1:06 p.m. Wednesday of suspicious activity on the 14000 block of Crow Wing County Road 1, Emily. Subjects were gone before deputies arrived.