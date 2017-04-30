Police Blotter - April 30

Report at 7:58 p.m. Thursday of a suspicious vehicle on the 13000 block of Berrywood Drive. Subject stated he was on the phone and he stopped to have a phone conversation and would leave upon its conclusion.

Report at 3:55 p.m. Thursday of a male walking aggressively at the caller's vehicle on Highways 210 and 371.

CITED—A 58-year-old woman and a 43-year-old woman were cited at 8:38 p.m. Thursday for shoplifting at Wal-Mart, 7295 Glory Road.

Crow Wing sheriff

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 10:31 p.m. Thursday of a suspicious vehicle on the 17000 block of Terratrac Road, Brainerd.

ARRESTS—A 23-year-old man was arrested at 8:42 p.m. Thursday following an assault in the Crow Wing County Jail, 313 Laurel St.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at 7:29 p.m. Thursday following a report of a physical domestic on the 16000 block of Chestnut Circle, Brainerd.

A 21-year-old woman was arrested at 1:58 a.m. Thursday following a fight on Crow Wing County Road 138 and Highway 169, Garrison.

BURGLARY—Report Thursday of a burglary on the 10000 block of Brayton Road.

Report Thursday of a burglary on Northwood Drive, Pequot Lakes.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 7:15 p.m. Thursday of a fight on the 600 block of Front Street, Fort Ripley.

Report at 4:15 p.m. Thursday of a disturbance on the 21000 block of Tuxedo Road, Nisswa.