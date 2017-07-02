Police Blotter - July 2

Report at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday of a suspicious male walking around Bethany Good Samaritan Society, 804 Wright St. Officers were unable to locate the subject.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 7:21 p.m. Thursday of a disturbance on the 900 block of South Eighth Street. Subjects gathered items and left for the night.

Report at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday of a disturbance at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center, 523 N. Third St. Officer advised the subject he needed to stop yelling and swearing at staff or he would be arrested for disorderly conduct. Subject agreed to calm down.

ARRESTS—A 28-year-old man was arrested at 7:09 p.m. Thursday for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance during a driving complaint on West Washington Street and Fourth Street.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at 6:23 p.m. Thursday for fourth-degree assault of a peace officer, obstructing the legal process and driving while intoxicated following a driving complaint on the 14000 block of Edgewood Drive. Officers were assisting Baxter police.

Three people turned themselves in at 9:12 p.m. Wednesday for warrants and Brainerd police handled it as Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office was out of position.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at 12:16 a.m. Wednesday for disorderly conduct following a fight at Big Dogs Bar and Night Club, 718 Laurel St.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday for fourth-degree DWI during a traffic stop on West Washington Street and Northwest Third Street.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at 5:19 p.m. Tuesday for interfering with an emergency telephone call, disorderly conduct, third-degree property damage and possessing drug paraphernalia following a physical domestic on the 1000 block of Washington Street.

A 38-year-old man was arrested at 12:52 p.m. Monday for fourth-degree DWI of a controlled substance, driving after cancellation and a warrant following a driving complaint on West Washington Drive.

THEFT—Report Friday of a theft from a vehicle on the 1100 block of South Sixth Street.

Report Thursday of a theft of license plates from two vehicles on the 400 block of South Ninth Street.

BURGLARY—Report Wednesday of totes that were rummaged through on the 700 block of West College Drive. Not items were missing and there was no suspect information. Garage door was locked.

