Police blotter - July 4

Baxter police

REVOKED IPAD—Police responded to a welfare check request at 9:25 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Forest and Fox drives. A caller reported locating a young child lying in the road crying. An officer spoke with all parties and learned the child ran away because he was upset his iPad was taken away from him. The child was returned to his grandmother.

ARRESTS—A 56-year-old man was arrested at 8:24 p.m. Sunday, following a report of an intoxicated person on the 14000 block of Dellwood Drive.

A 20-year-old man was arrested at 7:51 p.m. Sunday, following a report of a suspicious man carrying a hammer at Highland Scenic Road and Highway 210. The man was arrested for first-degree burglary, fleeing a police officer, providing a false name and a small amount of marijuana.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at 12:52 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Fourth Street and Irene Avenue in Ironton. The man was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at 7:02 p.m. Friday at College Road and Cypress Drive. The man was arrested for drug possession.

INTOXICATED—Report at 11:59 p.m. Saturday of a man lying on the sidewalk at West Main Street and Third Avenue Northwest, Crosby. The officer identified the man and stood by until Crosby police arrived.

BICYCLE BUMP—Report at 7:20 p.m. Saturday of a vehicle bumping a bicyclist at Washington and Fourth streets, Brainerd. The juvenile male bicyclist was knocked over but uninjured.

BURGLARY—Report Saturday of a burglary at the AmericInn, 7836 Fairview Road. The caller reported a suspect broke a screen out of a room and stole a television valued at $150.

THEFTS—Report Saturday of the theft of a skateboard on the Paul Bunyan Trail.

Report Saturday of the theft of a cart full of groceries from Cub Foods, 14133 Edgewood Drive. An unknown suspect walked out of the store with the cart and made no attempt to pay. The suspect loaded the groceries into a black moving truck. Police were unable to locate the suspect or the vehicle.

NAKED—Anonymous report at 8:58 p.m. Friday of a child playing naked in a yard on the 4900 block of Cedar Scenic Road. An officer spoke with the parties and learned they were rinsing the child off with a hose, as he was covered in sand from playing. The officer advised not to allow the child to be naked in the yard.

POOP PROBLEM—Report at 6:25 p.m. Friday of dog poop in a mailbox on the 8300 block of Red Pine Circle. The caller requested extra patrol.

Crow Wing sheriff

THEFTS—Report Sunday of a bicycle theft on the 26000 block of County Highway 3, Merrifield.

Report Saturday of the theft of a personal watercraft battery on the 11000 block of Lougee Lake Road, Merrifield.

Report Friday of a suspicious vehicle resulting in a theft on the 10000 block of Country Lane, Brainerd. The complainant reported a suspicious vehicle in her driveway. Items were sitting out for a garage sale and two stainless steel surgical tables were taken.

BURGLARIES—Report Saturday of a burglary on the 10000 block of Brayton Road, Brainerd. The burglary occurred at both a cabin and garage.

Report Saturday of a burglary to a storage unit on the 9200 block of Weatherbee Road, Brainerd.

Report Friday of a burglary on the 24000 block of Pine Shores Drive, Hillman. The burglary was to a cabin and several items were reported missing.

ARRESTS—A 40-year-old man was arrested at 1:01 a.m. Saturday, following a traffic stop on the 11000 block of Half Moon Drive, Merrifield. The man was arrested for fleeing police among other possible charges.

A 42-year-old woman and a 39-year-old woman were arrested at 11:14 p.m. Friday, following a traffic stop at the intersection of Wright and Southeast 13th streets. A deputy stopped the vehicle for driving conduct and both the driver and passenger were on felony probation for narcotics. A search of the vehicle produced methamphetamine.

