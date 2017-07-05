Police Blotter - July 5

BICYCLE BUMP—Report at 7:20 p.m. Saturday of a vehicle bumping a bicyclist at Washington and Fourth streets, Brainerd. The juvenile male bicyclist was knocked over but uninjured.

BURGLARY—Report Saturday of a burglary at the AmericInn, 7836 Fairview Road. The caller reported a suspect broke a screen out of a room and stole a television valued at $150.

THEFTS—Report Saturday of the theft of a skateboard on the Paul Bunyan State Trail.

Report Saturday of the theft of a cart full of groceries from Cub Foods, 14133 Edgewood Drive. An unknown suspect walked out of the store with the cart and made no attempt to pay. The suspect loaded the groceries into a black moving truck. Police were unable to locate the suspect or the vehicle.

NAKED—Anonymous report at 8:58 p.m. Friday of a child playing naked in a yard on the 4900 block of Cedar Scenic Road. An officer spoke with the parties and learned they were rinsing the child off with a hose, as he was covered in sand from playing. The officer advised not to allow the child to be naked in the yard.

POOP PROBLEM—Report at 6:25 p.m. Friday of dog poop in a mailbox on the 8300 block of Red Pine Circle. The caller requested extra patrol.

Crow Wing Sheriff

FIREWORKS—Received several calls for fireworks on Monday from Deerwood to Gull Lake Dam Road.

ASSAULT—Monday received a report, Saint Columbo Road, of an assault.

THEFTS—Wild Rice Depot, Wild Rice Road, reported a theft Monday. A theft was reported Monday on the 9000 block of U.S. Highway 169 in Garrison. S

Report Monday of a gas can and battery stolen on the 2900 block of Rustic Lane, Mission Township.

Received a report Monday of stolen medications, 100 block of Fourth Street, Ironton.

LOST—A boat was reported lost Monday on Lower Hay Lake.

SHOOTING COMPLAINT—A shooting complaint came in Monday from Black Bear Trail.

NOISE—A noise complaint about music was received Monday from the 27000 block of County Road 19, Merrifield.

