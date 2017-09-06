Police arrest 2 men following alleged gun threat

Nisswa Police Chief Craig Taylor said police learned there was a verbal argument at the convenience store, located at 4917 County Highway 77. The argument was between two female victims in the parking lot and two men in a vehicle. One of the men, a 33-year-old, was accused of assaulting one of the females and the argument escalated.

Taylor said the man pulled out a gun and waved it around to get the females to back away from the vehicle and he drove off. Police located the vehicle and the 33-year-old was arrested for second- and fifth-degree assault and possessing a small amount of marijuana. The other man, a 24-year-old, was arrested for second-degree driving while intoxicated and on a Crow Wing County warrant.

No shots were fired during the incident.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office and Breezy Point, Pequot Lakes and Lake Shore police departments assisted at the scene.