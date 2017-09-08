Police Blotter - Sept. 8

DOMESTIC—Report at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday of a domestic in a white Malibu on Glenwood Drive and Fairview Road. Officers were unable to locate.

ARRESTS—A 34-year-old man was arrested at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday for theft and damage to property at Dunham's Sports, 13163 Baxter Drive.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct on the 14000 block of Grand Oaks Drive.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested at 12:12 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant during a traffic stop on Glory Road and Elder Drive.

Crow Wing sheriff

THEFT—Report Tuesday of a theft of utility trailer on the 30000 block of County Highway 3, Merrifield.

Report Tuesday of a theft of license plates on the 21000 block of Highway 18, Brainerd.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday of suspicious activity on Highway 18, east of Brainerd. Subjects were gone prior to deputy's arrival.

Report at 4:20 a.m. Tuesday of a suspicious vehicle on Five Mile Road and Highway 18, Brainerd. Deputy was unable to locate vehicle.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS—A 56-year-old man was arrested at 10:57 p.m. Wednesday for disorderly conduct following a disturbance in the emergency room, 523 N. Third St.

A 20-year-old man was arrested at 5:03 p.m. Wednesday for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree property damage following a fight involving a knife in the parking lot at the Soup Kitchen, 923 Oak St.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at 11:57 a.m. Tuesday on two county warrants and unauthorized use of a vehicle on the 900 block of South 10th Street.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at 10:34 p.m. Sunday for domestic assault, disorderly conduct and underage consumption following a domestic on the 200 block of Fourth Street.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Sunday for disorderly conduct and interfering with an emergency phone line on the 2500 block of Oak Street.

A 17-year-old male was arrested at 3:01 a.m. Sunday on a warrant, fleeing on foot and a curfew violation on the 1200 block of Oak Street.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at 12:58 p.m. Saturday for domestic assault, making terroristic threats and disorderly conduct on the 700 block of Walnut Street.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested at 11:51 a.m. Saturday for fourth-degree assault, obstructing the legal process, fleeing on foot and disorderly conduct following a disturbance on the 500 block of North Third Street.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at 10:32 p.m. Friday for obstructing the legal process and disorderly conduct following a report of an intoxicated subject on Laurel Street and River Road.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at 6:36 p.m. Friday for third-degree assault and disorderly conduct following an assault on the 300 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast.

CITED—A 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were cited at 9:54 p.m. Friday for underage consumption on the 15000 block of Sandhill Circle.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 11 p.m. Wednesday of a subject shining a flashlight around a residence on the 1000 block of Bluff Avenue. While on the phone with the caller, it was determined to be an animal control officer.

Report at 1:57 a.m. Wednesday of someone possibly trying to get into an apartment on the 1200 block of South Ninth Street. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

Report at 3:29 p.m. Tuesday of an unknown female in a home on the 900 block of 28th Street Southeast, The female was transported to the emergency room.

Report at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday of a suspicious van in Brainerd. Officers were unable to locate it.

Report at 1:57 a.m. Tuesday of a female making threats on the 200 block of East River Road. The female was advised.

Report at 1:57 a.m. Tuesday of a suspicious vehicle occupied by two people on South 11th and Norwood streets. Subjects stated they were in the vehicle talking because they didn't want to wake up the roommates.

Report at 6:18 p.m. Monday of a suspicious male behind a business on the 200 block of 10th Avenue Northeast. Officer met with male and sent him on his way.

Report at 1:03 a.m. Monday of two subjects at Kiwanis Park, 1101 E. River Road, after hours.

Report at 6:08 a.m. Saturday of a suspicious male at the trailer park on the 1700 block of Southeast 13th Street. Officer learned the male was waiting for a ride to go to work.

DISTURBANCES—Report at 10:08 p.m. Wednesday of a subject coming into a home and caller didn't want him around the 200 block of North Eighth Street. Officer advised caller of her options.

Report at 6:26 p.m. Tuesday of a disturbance with yelling and fighting on the 1300 block of Rosewood Street. Two females were cited for disorderly conduct-brawling.

Report at 6:21 p.m. Monday of a disturbance on the 400 block of Washington Street Northeast. A male was cited for disorderly conduct.

Report at 1:31 p.m. Saturday of a disturbance with her daughter on the 900 block of Third Avenue Northeast. Officer spoke with subjects and the daughter agreed to leave the mom alone until they both calm down.

Report at 1:45 a.m. Saturday of a verbal disturbance between intoxicated parties on the 500 block of South Eighth Street. Officer mediated situation and advised them to call back if further issues arise.

Report at 1:39 a.m. Saturday of a group of people shouting at the edge of a roadway on Oak and Eighth streets. Officers directed them to quiet down and go home.

Report at 12:08 a.m. Saturday of a verbal domestic on the 400 block of Tyrol Drive. Officers determined the report to be unfounded.

Report at 10:55 p.m. Friday of a verbal disturbance on North Eighth and Washington streets. Parties were advised to calm down.

Report at 10:26 p.m. Friday of a verbal argument on the 700 block of Laurel Street. All parties left prior to the officers' arrival.

Report at 8:20 p.m. Friday of a verbal domestic on the 500 block of Quince Street. Male was removed from residence.

ASSAULT—Report at 11:41 a.m. Monday of an assault on the 100 block of Nikkohl Road. A woman was cited for fifth-degree assault.

THEFT— Report Wednesday of a theft of a bag and property inside an unlocked vehicle on the 700 block of Laurel Street.

Report Monday of a theft of a child four-wheeler taken from a yard on the 200 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast.

