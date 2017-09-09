According to the probable cause court document, on Sept. 1, three men—the victim, the resident of an apartment and a man later identified as Becker—and two women were at an apartment in Brainerd sitting around drinking. At some point, the apartment resident told Becker to hit the victim. Becker got up and punched the victim in the face at least one time.

As a result, the victim's left eye was swollen shut and subsequent medical attention disclosed he suffered a broken orbital bone around the left eye, the complaint stated. During the investigation, the victim identified Becker as the person who punched him from a photo lineup.

In January, Becker was charged with three felonies—two second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon charges and one charge of making terroristic threats for an incident that took place Dec. 29, 2016.

In that complaint filed against Becker, he was accused of entering a Brainerd residence and threatening to kill a victim, while holding an open blade knife. The victim knew Becker as Vinny and identified Becker in a photograph authorities provided him. He pleaded guilty to two fifth-degree assault misdemeanors and a probation hearing was scheduled last Wednesday in that case.

Becker was involved in a murder and an attempted murder in north Brainerd on Jan. 4, 2015, which ended with his acquittal and another suspect's conviction. Tyler Cronquist pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with intent and second-degree attempted murder in the shootings of two people in the head at an apartment on the 800 block of Juniper Street in Brainerd.

The victims were Joseph Kroll, who was killed, and Chelsey Crawford, who survived the shooting and testified against the two suspects in the case. Becker was charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder and aiding and abetting attempted first-degree murder.