Brainerd man faces more stalking charges

Austin R. Matteson was charged Wednesday in Crow Wing County District Court in Brainerd with two felony counts for stalking and one felony charge of making terroristic threats. He appeared before Judge John E. DeSanto. Bail was set at $30,000 without conditions and $15,000 with conditions. His conditions include he is unable to leave the state, cannot possess any firearms or dangerous weapons or alcohol and must abide by a domestic abuse-no contact order.

Matteson's next court appearance was scheduled for Sept. 20, and as of Friday, he still was in Crow Wing County Jail.

According to the probable cause court document, Brainerd police were contacted at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 2 by a victim, known to Matteson, who stated she had received threatening messages from the defendant.

The officer met with the victim and immediately observed that she had tears in her eyes and was visibly disturbed. She stated she was threatened on her Snapchat account by Matteson and was in fear of being harmed by him. The victim took the threats seriously and believes Matteson may come and try to kill her, the complaint stated.

Matteson's messages stated he was going for "y'all" throats; the victim soon won't have her children; he was going to ruin what life she had; and she should kill herself. Matteson and the victim have a past history of domestic assault together, which includes a recent harassment restraining order. The order was obtained in August and then was dismissed at a hearing on Aug. 23, the complaint stated.

Officers met with Matteson at his residence in Brainerd. He told them he told the victim to leave him alone and she should just die. Matteson admitted to saying he "was just gonna go for the throat," but he was not referring to the victim, but to other people. The messages were sent directly to the victim.

Matteson's previous qualified domestic violence-related convictions were in 2015 and 2017.