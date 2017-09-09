Police Blotter - Sept. 9

SUSPICIOUS—Report Sept. 2 of a suspicious vehicle parked in the alley on the 500 block of Erie Avenue. Officers made contact and learned everything was OK and subject was being dropped off by a friend.

Report Aug. 30 of an unknown person walking with a flashlight late at night on the 400 block of Second Street Southeast. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

DISTURBANCE—Report Sept. 3 of a disturbance at a residence on the 1100 block of Second Street Southwest. Details were obtained and both were advised it was a civil matter.

Report Sept. 1 of a disturbance/neighbor problem on Third Street Northeast. Subjects were advised.

Report Sept 1 of a disturbance at a campsite on Portsmouth Mine Lake Access. Subjects were advised.

Report Aug. 31 of a possible argument going on at a residence on Michigan Avenue. Officers made contact and learned a father and son were playing.

ARRESTS—A 21-year-old man was arrested for fifth-degree assault on the 1000 block of Birch Street.

DOMESTIC—Report Sept. 3 of a physical domestic involving a person who had a hammer at a residence on Second Street Northwest. Officers learned the details and the suspect fled and was not located.

BURGLARY—Report Aug. 28 of a possible burglary of a dwelling in progress. Officers assisted the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.

Baxter police

DOMESTIC—Report at 2:29 a.m. Friday of a domestic on the 7900 block of Greenwood Road. A female subject and a juvenile daughter were transported to another residence for the night.

Crow Wing sheriff

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 6:25 p.m. Thursday of suspicious activity on the 17000 block of County Road 142, Brainerd. The call was unfounded.

Little Falls police

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 4:01 a.m. Tuesday of suspicious activity when two males in vehicles fled by foot and by bike on the 700 block of Second Avenue Southeast. Officers were unable to locate the males.

Report at 2:16 a.m. Tuesday of seven to eight people attempting to get into a building and vehicles on the 100 block of Sixth Street Northwest. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate the suspects.

Report Monday of someone leaving books on the caller's front steps on the 300 block of Second Street Northeast.

Report Sept. 3 that someone rang a doorbell and left on the 600 block of Fourth Street Northwest. Officers searched the area and couldn't locate anyone.

Report Sept. 3 of a suspicious male walking without a shirt on the 500 block of Broadway West. Officer located the male at the laundromat without a shirt on. Male said he was washing his clothes.

ARRESTS—A 40-year-old man was arrested Sept. 3 following a report of an intoxicated and unwanted man on the 700 block of Lindbergh Drive Northwest.

A 52-year-old woman was arrested Sept. 3 for trespassing on the 400 block of Fourth Street Northwest.

A 47-year-old man was arrested Sept. 3 for fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct following a report of a man yelling at vehicles and people on the 1300 block of First Avenue Northeast.

A 39-year-old woman was arrested Sept. 2 for shoplifting at Walmart, 15091 18th St. NE. The same woman also was caught shoplifting earlier at Coborn's.

A 44-year-old man was arrested Aug. 31 for domestic assault after a complaint on the 800 block of Eighth Street Northwest.

Morrison sheriff

SUSPICIOUS—Report Wednesday of a suspicious vehicle on the 7700 block of Highway 27, Little Falls. Deputies made contact and occupant gave several false names and was arrested on a warrant.

Report Sept. 3 of suspicious activity when a vehicle pulled into a driveway, two occupants exited and the male had a gas can on 385th Street in Motley. Deputies made contact and male stated the gas gauge was not working and they ran out of gas.

Report Sept. 1 of suspicious activity on Azalea Road and Dove Road in Pillager. Subject stated he accidentally was left behind at a football game and was walking home.

Report Sept. 1 of a suspicious vehicle at a residence taking off at a high rate of speed onto Highway 10. Deputies were unable to locate vehicle and found the residence and a service door was open and jammed. It was unknown if anything was missing.

DISTURBANCE—Report Monday of people yelling in the area of the 300 block of Main Street of Pierz and were breaking glass. A female verified no assault occurred and a male was transported to detox.

THEFT—Report Sept. 3 of a theft of a boat trailer in Cushing.

ARRESTS—A 36-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were arrested Sept. 1 for drug charges during a search of a resident on the 400 block of First Avenue Northeast.

