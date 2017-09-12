Police: Man breaks in, assaults woman with shovel

According to the statement of probable cause filed against Erickson, Brainerd police were called at 2:05 a.m. Friday to a disturbance at an apartment building near Riverside Drive. The complainant told the 911 dispatcher her next-door neighbor was outside in his underwear looking for his dog. A short time later the complainant called back and advised the dispatcher the man kicked in the locked basement door. She believed he was downstairs in the basement and was screaming.

While officers were en route, the caller told the dispatcher Erickson had kicked down her own door and was now inside her residence with a shovel, the complaint stated. The owner of the apartment building later advised police Erickson had stolen the shovel from the locked basement area of the building.

A Brainerd officer arrived on scene and observed a woman running across the street south from the residence toward the opposite side of the street, waving her arms at officers. The officer then observed a man wearing only underwear holding a shovel and standing near garbage cans at the end of the driveway.

The officer exited the squad and drew her sidearm. Two officers then instructed Erickson to drop the shovel and to get on the ground. Erickson complied to both commands. Erickson was placed in handcuffs behind his back and secured into a squad car.

The officer then went to the woman, who was holding her right arm with her left hand, sobbing and crying loudly. The woman was extremely upset and appeared very frightened, the complaint stated.

The woman, who was the complainant, stated Erickson entered her apartment with a shovel and hit her with it in the arm. She told police she had pain in her arm below her shoulder and above her right elbow.

Her three children, ages 6, 2 and 1, were inside the residence along with two other people when Erickson came inside. The one person stated Erickson entered the apartment and yelled something like, "Clean up your (explicit) (explicit)," and then hit the woman with the shovel. He then approached the 1-year-old toddler, who was sleeping. At that point, the two people yelled at Erickson to leave. Erickson yelled at the woman, who ran outside, and Erickson followed her with the shovel, the complaint stated.