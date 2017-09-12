2 men face charges over stolen gun, drugs

Devon Michael Majersky, 27, and Jacob Samuel Sellers, 36, made their first appearances Friday in Crow Wing County District Court in Brainerd.

According to the statement of probable cause filed against the two defendants, the Brainerd Police Department received a report Sept. 6 a backpack was stolen from a vehicle in downtown Brainerd. The backpack contained a .40-caliber Glock handgun.

Officers learned a 13-year-old juvenile male stole the firearm and brought it to a residence in Brainerd, the complaint stated. Adults at the residence took the firearm, unloaded it and put it in a cabinet. The adults stated Sellers, who also lives at the residence, came home early the next morning, took the gun and backpack and left the residence.

Police located Sellers, who stated he took the gun to Majersky's residence, also in Brainerd. Majersky put the gun in a safe at the residence. Records showed recent drug activity was reported at Majersky's residence and officers obtained a search warrant.

The search warrant was executed and several people came out of the residence. They included a relative of Marjersky's and a person known to him, who has a court issued domestic abuse-no contact order prohibiting Majersky from having contact with them due to pending domestic assault charges.

Some of the people advised officers Majersky was still in the basement of the residence and was refusing to come out. A Brainerd sergeant yelled down the stairs and advised Majersky he would deploy his K-9 partner Keno. As the sergeant prepared to deploy Keno, Majersky walked out. He came from the same room as the person with the DANCO against him, which was in violation of the order.

Majersky was handcuffed and placed in the back of a Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office squad car. Officers cleared the upstairs and downstairs of the residence. Law enforcement allowed Majersky's relative back into the residence, showed him a copy of the search warrant and told him what officers were searching for. He stated something about the gun already being gone, and he was very upset with Majersky for allowing it and some of his friends to be there, the complaint stated.

During a taped statement with Majersky after his Miranda rights were read, the defendant stated he was sure the gun had been given back to the owner by a friend. Majersky could not state what the friend's name was or even what the owner's name was, the complaint stated.

Majersky stated Sellers came over with the gun and was the one who put it in the safe and Majersky never possessed it. Another witness at the residence advised he had seen Majersky and observed the firearm fall out of his pocket, the complaint stated.

During the search of Majersky's bedroom for the firearm, officers located two glass pipes. The residue in one of the pipes tested positive for methamphetamine.

Majersky faces a felony count for receiving stolen property; a gross misdemeanor count of being a felon ineligible to receive, ship or transport weapons/ammunition; misdemeanor count of violating a DANCO; and a petty misdemeanor of possessing drug paraphernalia.

Sellers faces two felonies of possessing a dangerous weapon, as he has a prior firearm conviction and for receiving stolen property.

Majersky has a felony theft conviction. Sellers has six prior felony convictions including a 2011 conviction for third-degree drug sale.

Sellers was expected to appear for a Rule 8 hearing Monday, when the defendant's legal representation is addressed.