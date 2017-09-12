Police Blotter - Sept. 12

Report at 1:26 a.m. Sunday of a disturbance on the 700 block of Walnut Street where subjects left in a vehicle. Officer cited a female for not having a driver's license.

Report at 11:05 p.m. Thursday of a subject causing a disturbance on the 700 block of Laurel Street. A man was cited for disorderly conduct.

Report at 10:10 p.m. Thursday of a minor altercation between two male students at the Lincoln Education Center, 604 S. Sixth St.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 8:46 p.m. Saturday of suspicious activity on the 100 block of Laurel Street. Officer checked the apartment and did not locate any subjects and apartment was secured.

Report at 5:26 p.m. Saturday of kids in the area of Northwest Second Street and Tyrol Drive shooting paintball guns into the woods. Officers were unable to locate them.

Report at 10:13 a.m. Saturday of subjects suspiciously walking with purse then throwing the purse into a driveway and walking away on North Fourth Street and Grove Street. Purse was found to be stolen and was returned to the owner.

Report at 2:44 a.m. Saturday of suspicious activity on Third Avenue Northeast and D Street. Officers located the subjects and determined the call to be unfounded.

Report at 1:07 a.m. Saturday of an intoxicated subject being disorderly on the 700 block of Laurel Street. Officers advised subjects to go home with a sober party.

Report at 10:22 p.m. Friday of suspicious activity on the 700 block of Brian Lane. Officers conducted extra foot patrol in area and were unable to locate anyone suspicious.

