Appeals court upholds assault conviction

After a two-day trial on July 8, 2016, in Morrison County District Court, a jury found Rinkel guilty of assaulting a man by running him off the road with his truck. Rinkel was sentenced to serve 49 months in prison.

The case stemmed from an incident on July 30, 2015, when a man found Rinkel on his farm property in Benton County. Rinkel had a trailer backed into the landowner's storage shed at about 5:30 a.m., the news release stated. The landowner went up to the truck and Rinkel suddenly drove away. The landowner got into his car and followed Rinkel to get the truck's license number. The chase crossed into Morrison County, where Rinkel turned his truck around and drove directly toward the landowner's car in the landowner's own lane. The landowner quickly backed off the road, but his car was clipped by Rinkel's trailer.

Deputies from the Morrison County Sheriff's Office located the truck and trailer and Rinkel was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. A truck, when used as a weapon, is considered a dangerous weapon.

Rinkel appealed the conviction, claiming his conduct was not assaultive, the release stated. The court of appeals rejected that argument, ruling the totality of Rinkel's behavior that day showed his assaultive intent. The court stated, "After driving in (the victim's) lane for a considerable distance, and colliding with (his) vehicle, Rinkel did not stop to render aid. Rather, he brandished a tire iron and then drove off," the release stated. This was evidence, the court ruled, that Rinkel's intent was to assault by causing fear.

Assistant Morrison County Attorney Todd Kosovich was the prosecutor throughout the case from the first court appearance to jury trial through appeal.

Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf stated, "We are pleased with the decision of the court of appeals. Mr. Rinkel's conduct was clearly criminal in nature and very dangerous. It may have taken two years, but we were determined to see that he was held accountable."