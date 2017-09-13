Police blotter - Sept. 13

Report Saturday of a theft of a bicycle on the 200 block of North 10th Street.

Report Friday of a theft of a cellphone on the 700 block of South Fifth Street.

Report Friday of a theft of license plate tabs on the 900 block of 12th Avenue Northeast.

ARRESTS—A 29-year-old woman was arrested at 3:21 p.m. Friday for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct following an assault at the Minnesota Specialty Health System, 11615 State Ave.

A 43-year-old man was arrested at 2:05 a.m. Friday for first-degree burglary and second-degree assault following a disturbance on the 15000 block of Riverside Drive.

Crow Wing sheriff

ARRESTS—A 26-year-old man was arrested at 11:08 p.m. Monday for driving while intoxicated and criminal vehicle operation following a crash on the 3000 block of Sleepy Hollow Road, Fort Ripley. No one was transported to the hospital.

A 41-year-old man was arrested at 10:38 p.m. Sunday following a report of a man threatening people with a hammer on the 18000 block of Hartley Lake Road, Brainerd.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at 2:26 a.m. Sunday for domestic assault on the 18000 block of Highway 371.

A 43-year-old man was arrested at 12:08 a.m. Sunday for assaulting a jailor at the Crow Wing County Jail, 313 Laurel St.

A 18-year-old man was cited at 11:49 p.m. Saturday for trespassing following a disturbance at Brainerd International Raceway, 5523 Birchdale Road, Brainerd.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at 9:46 p.m. Saturday following a disturbance at BIR. Three males tried to break into a camper and steal beer and were cited for underage consumption.

A 43-year-old man was arrested at 11:25 a.m. Saturday for fifth-degree assault following a report of an assault in a yard on the 16000 block of Hotel Street, Brainerd.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested at 10:05 p.m. Friday following an assault between inmates in the jail.

THEFT—Report Sunday of a theft of a tent and belongings from a campsite at BIR.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at 4:57 p.m. Saturday for child neglect and obstructing the legal process following a request for a child welfare check on the 14000 block of Wonderland Park Road. Deputies found caretaker intoxicated and there was evidence of drug use.

ASSAULT—Report at 12:32 a.m. Sunday of an assault at BIR. Deputy located an intoxicated juvenile male who reportedly assaulted a woman. The juvenile was cited for underage consumption.

Report at 10:02 p.m. Saturday of an assault of two males by a group of unknown males at BIR.

Baxter police

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 6:18 a.m. Monday of a vehicle parked at the landing at Whipple Beach Park, 14441 Oakwood Drive.

Report at 1:34 a.m. Sunday of a subject walking on the wrong side of the road on Excelsior Road and Broadmoor Drive. Subject was advised to walk against traffic.

Report at 12:19 a.m. Sunday of an intoxicated male sleeping near a vehicle at the Northland Arboretum, 14250 Conservation Drive.

ARREST—A 20-year-old man was arrested at 7:37 p.m. Saturday for contributing alcohol and other charges following a report of a male exiting a vehicle and drinking a beer on the 14000 block of Edgewood Drive.

THEFT—Report Friday of a theft of a dock on the 11000 block of River Vista Drive.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 3:45 p.m. Friday of a caller's wife locking him out of the house on the 5200 block of Fairview Road. He agreed to leave for the night.

DISTURBANCE—Report at 11:01 a.m. Monday of a female yelling at a male on the 7800 block of Highland Scenic Road. Officer spoke with both parties who stated they were not arguing and didn't need any assistance.

Nisswa police

ARRESTS - A 34-year-old man was arrested at 10:10 p.m. Monday following a physical domestic on the 4000 block of Crow Wing County Highway 77.

A 43-year-old man was arrested at 6:59 p.m. Sept. 4 for third-degree DWI and open bottle during a traffic stop on the 23000 block of Smiley Road.

SUSPICIOUS—Report at 12:01 p.m. Friday of someone tampering with a boat on East Cullen Road, where the plug was not in, the battery was dead, the bilge pump didn't work, two life jackets were missing, a tackle box was broken and the motor had scratches on it.

Report Sept. 6 of two possible suspicious males on Church Street. Officer was unable to locate them.

--- --- --- --- ---

Go to www.brainerddispatch.com/content/crow-wing-custody to check the Crow Wing County In-Custody list.

Go to www.brainerddispatch.com/basic-page/3680212-custody-beltrami-county to check the Beltrami County In-Custody list.

Go to www.brainerddispatch.com/basic-page/3680849-wadena-county-custody-list to check the Wadena County In-Custody list.

Go to www.brainerddispatch.com/basic-page/3686264-mille-lacs-county-custody to check the Mille Lacs County In-Custody list.

Go to www.brainerddispatch.com/basic-page/3680915-morrison-county-custody-listing to check the Morrison County In-Custody list.

Go to www.brainerddispatch.com/basic-page/3680175-aitkin-county-custody-list to check the Aitkin County In-Custody list.