Anna Koosmann, 37, of Los Angeles was sentenced in Hennepin County Court last week to one year of probation along with 10 days of community service. She was also fined.

The sentence was delivered after Koosmann pleaded guilty Sept. 8 to one misdemeanor-level count of obstructing the legal process. A second charge of disorderly conduct that previously faced the Edina native was dismissed.

She was charged after she and her boyfriend, Blake Adam Fleisig, refused to follow directions from the Delta crew working the Dec. 28 flight.

A passenger on board captured the incident on video and reported at the time that the disruption began after Koosmann demanded to use the bathroom shortly after takeoff.

She became upset when a flight attendant told her she would have to wait, Whalen said. The situation escalated to the point that the pilot twice warned Koosmann and Fleisig that he would turn the plane around if they did not follow instructions.

The plane returned to MSP shortly afterward.

Kloosmann’s attorney, Ryan Garry, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Though he was arrested at the time, it does not appear that any charges were filed against Fleisig in the case.